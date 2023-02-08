NIX Announced as Gold Award Winner of AVA Digital Awards
Software development company NIX has been named a 2023 Gold Award Winner in the AVA Digital Awards creative competition for digital professionals.
The data-driven approach to digital marketing used by NIX enables us to make clients’ websites easy-to-find for the target audience and to boost ROI.”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The event is sponsored by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). AMCP also served as competition judges, reviewing thousands of applications from specialists responsible for the planning, concept, design, and production of digital communication around the world.
— Julia Lozynska, Software and Digital Marketing Solutions Consultant at NIX
NIX was highly rated by judges in the SEO Campaign category, who referenced the team's work in digital marketing as exceeding standards and serving as a benchmark for the industry. The NIX digital marketing team demonstrated the ability to carefully select a combination of the most effective SEO tools in order to increase organic traffic, increase website visibility, and move the site up the search results rankings.
"I'd like to congratulate every member of our amazing digital marketing team on their well-deserved recognition," said Julia Lozynska, Software and Digital Marketing Solutions Consultant at NIX. "We are delighted that the effort put into the client's SEO campaign has been recognized for expertise level by our industry colleagues."
About NIX
NIX is a global software engineering company with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.
Yevheniia Kryvenko
NIX United - Software Development Company
