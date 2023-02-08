Submit Release
Mohammed VI Institute for Training of Imams, Morchidines and Morchidates: 2,798 Beneficiaries from African Countries (Minister)

MOROCCO, February 8 - The number of foreign students from various African countries who have benefited from training at the Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Imams, Morchidines and Morchidates, since its inception in 2015 to the end of 2022, has reached 2,798 beneficiaries from nine countries, said Tuesday, Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Toufiq.

The training offer made available to African students allows them to benefit from a basic training of two years and another short duration, in some cases, for the benefit of active imams, said the Minister in response to a question on the training program for foreign imams, presented by the group of social justice in the House of Advisors, adding that this training takes into account the specificities of each country.

Toufiq also explained that in addition to the core subjects in Islamic sciences and humanities, students benefit from courses on history, geography and the political system in their country, taught by professors from the relevant institutions, noting that the beneficiaries are also undergoing vocational training parallel to their religious and scientific training, supervised by specialized teachers of the Office of Vocational Training and Promotion of Work in the fields of electricity, construction, sewing, agriculture and computers.

The Minister also noted that the training program for foreign imams from African countries follows the decision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, to strengthen the ties of brotherhood woven by the Kingdom for centuries with many countries, and in response to the expectations officially expressed by African countries, stressing that the requests addressed to this effect to His Majesty the King are expressed by the Heads of State who share the same religious constant values with Morocco.

MAP:08 February 2023

Mohammed VI Institute for Training of Imams, Morchidines and Morchidates: 2,798 Beneficiaries from African Countries (Minister)

