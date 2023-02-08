Palestinian Ambassador to Morocco Hails Kingdom's Efforts to Preserve Status of Al-Quds

MOROCCO, February 8 - The Palestinian ambassador to Morocco, Jamal Choubaki, hailed, Tuesday in Rabat, the Kingdom's efforts to preserve the status of the city of Al-Quds and its support to its inhabitants in the face of attempts to undermine the religious, historical, cultural and urbanistic character of the Holy City.

Speaking at the MAP forum, held under the theme "The Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency: 25 years of actions in the service of Al-Quds and its inhabitants" with the director in charge of the management of the Agency, Mohamed Salem Echarkaoui, as a guest, the Palestinian diplomat also highlighted the action carried out by the Agency, under the supervision and the high benevolence of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, in support of the Holy City's inhabitants in all aspects of life.

Morocco is a historical partner of Palestine regarding the question of Al-Quds, he said, welcoming the accompaniment and support of the Kingdom to the Palestinian proposals during the last meeting of the League of Arab States.



MAP: 07 February 2023