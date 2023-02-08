Fatal Orleans Fire Most Likely Caused by Fan 

ORLEANS — The fire that claimed a 6-year-old boy’s life this weekend was unintentional and most likely caused by the failure of an electric fan, said Orleans Fire Chief George E. Deering IV, Orleans Police Chief Scott MacDonald, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

“On behalf of the Orleans Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Deering. “There are no words to describe their loss, or the loss to our community. I can only ask that every family take a few minutes today to create a home escape plan that includes two ways out. Practice it regularly so that everyone in your household knows what to do and where to go when there’s an emergency.”

“Changes in building construction and manufacturing mean we have less time to escape a fire at home than ever before,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “You could have less than three minutes to escape safely, so it’s vital that every home has working smoke alarms on every floor and a plan that everyone can use to get out safely.”

District Attorney Galibois also expresses his condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and the Orleans community. He further commends the efforts of each agency that responded to this tragedy.

The Orleans Fire Department responded to an alarm activation and 9-1-1 call for smoke and fire in a residence at 177 Route 6A at about 8:40 pm on Feb. 4. On arrival, firefighters observed smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the 2 ½-story building, which contained four apartments and an office space.

Firefighters learned at the scene that a child was unaccounted for and immediately made entry to conduct a search. Chief Deering ordered a second alarm, drawing mutual aid from surrounding communities. Firefighters located the boy, who was transported to an area hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Four other occupants were also transported from the scene for medical care. One Orleans police officer was evaluated and released. The fire was contained to the unit of origin and knocked down in about 20 minutes.

The origin and cause of the fire were jointly investigated by the Orleans Fire Department, Orleans Police Department, and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office. They determined that the fire began in the rear of the second floor, most likely with a fan that had been in use prior to the fire.

