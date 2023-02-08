Merit Controls Unveils PiQ41 Grid Integration Platform for Renewable Energy Generators

Secure, turnkey solution optimizes renewable asset performance

/EIN News/ -- SOMERVILLE, N.J., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Controls (“Merit”), a leading provider of field-proven grid integration products and services for utility-scale renewable energy power plants, today announced the launch of its flagship PiQ41 grid integration product platform. The secure monitoring and controls platform is designed to manage utility-scale inverter-based generation resources and asset portfolios, reflecting Merit’s core values of performance, innovation, and quality.



The PiQ41 (pronounced “peak – 41”) platform delivers industry-leading response time driven by four-quadrant, single-cycle phasor-based controls technology. Additionally, it offers an integrated solution for hybrid systems, utility-scale solar, and wind power that optimizes renewable generation and energy storage behind a common point of grid interconnection. Thanks to its robust functionality and state-of-the-art engineering, EPCs and plant operators can improve system availability to minimize downtime, mitigate compliance risks, and optimize performance in Ancillary Services markets to maximize returns.

PiQ41 platform users benefit from direct access to a turnkey solution that controls, monitors, and manages solar photovoltaic (PV) assets, battery storage systems, and other inverter-based resources to meet evolving grid requirements. The platform efficiently orchestrates the complex ecosystem of inverters and other controllable equipment necessary to meet these requirements, ensuring reliable and consistent plant operations with over 99.9% control system availability. In addition, Merit has developed the source code for this platform 100% domestically based on the industry-standard IEC 61131-3 programming environment for improved security and reliability.

“This platform demonstrates our commitment to scalability and innovation for our customers,” said Tina Dornbusch, Director of Product Management at Merit. “We offer our customers a secure platform of power plant controls for solar, storage, and hybrid systems that is seamlessly integrated with SCADA, plant communications, and meteorological (MET) stations for an efficient and proven solution.”

The PiQ41 platform name is derived from the company's core values: P erformance, I nnovation, and Q uality (PiQ), as it represents Merit's commitment to outstanding performance, innovative technologies, and high-quality service. The “41” refers to its four-quadrant, single-phasor controls technology.

For information on the new PiQ41 platform or the company’s comprehensive product and service offerings, please visit the Merit website .

Merit Controls provides advanced, proven grid integration products and services for utility-scale power generation, all in one platform. The team’s expertise, grid modeling services, and patented technology help streamline grid interconnection while increasing efficiency and reducing risk. Merit Controls has successfully implemented grid integration control systems for over 13 GW of utility-scale solar, solar + storage, and stand-alone storage projects across North America.

Merit Controls maintains offices throughout the United States. For more information, please visit https://meritcontrols.com/ .

