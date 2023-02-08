RIGID Constructors Completes Major Projects in 2021-2022, Positions Themselves for CPRA's 2023 Master Plan Bidding

The company contributed to the protection of 56.8 miles of coastline in recent years.

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIGID Constructors, a Louisiana-based, privately held construction company, successfully completed several major shoreline protection projects in 2021 and 2022. Having protected over 56 miles of coastline through said jobs, the company is now well-positioned as a qualified candidate for the projects listed in the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority's (CPRA) 2023 Master Plan.

The 2023 CPRA Master Plan details over $30 billion in Louisiana restoration projects over the next several decades. The plan's primary objectives include the reduction of storm surge-based flood risk, providing habitats to support an array of commercial and recreational activities, and supporting infrastructure critical to the working coast over the next five decades.

RIGID Constructors' portfolio of projects is well-aligned with the plan and its overarching goal to create a sustainable coast. RIGID Constructors expects to be well-positioned for similar shoreline and coastal restoration projects in the future.

In recent years, RIGID Constructors protected 300,000 linear feet (LF) of shoreline, equivalent to 56.8 miles. Job sites included the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Barataria Basin Land, Rockefeller National Wildlife Refuge, and the Biloxi Marsh. RIGID Constructors' work on the latter of the two projects involved marine breakwater operations in which the team demonstrated an innovative approach to installing 13 miles of living shoreline breakwater.

The RIGID Constructors team utilized special application wads and jax placed on top of fabrics and installed products by barges using material handling equipment. This inventive "living shoreline" solution is a more environmentally friendly approach to shoreline protection than traditional methods. RIGID Constructors expects the pipeline to continue for similar shoreline and coast projects named in the CPRA Master Plan and across the Gulf Coast. Cody Fortier, CEO of RIGID Constructors, said, "the experience of our team and fleet of specialty equipment positions us well to help continue to protect Louisiana's shoreline."

To learn more about RIGID Constructors and the CPRA's 2023 Master Plan, please visit:

About RIGID Constructors

RIGID Constructors is a Louisiana-based, privately held construction company that started with the idea that innovation and technology are key components in providing first-class construction services and developing strong client relationships. We are committed to providing safe and quality service to our client base located throughout the Gulf Coast Region of the United States. RIGID Constructors provides Heavy Civil and Marine construction services to our clients in both the public and private sectors.

Contact Information:

Cody Fortier

CEO

cody@rigidconstructors.com



Related Images











Image 1: Rigid Constructors: Rockefeller National Wildlife Refuge |CPRA 2023 Master Plan





Rockefeller National Wildlife Refuge |CPRA 2023 Master Plan









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment