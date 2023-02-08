Dallas-Based Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa Adds Location in Las Colinas

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beauty, personal care, and other service providers will soon have more options to start their businesses. Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa is opening a new location in the Las Colinas area of Irving, Texas, by acquiring the former Hightower Salons. Local entrepreneurs have made their home in this iconic local brand since 2000. Tragically, the building endured a devastating fire in March 2020 during the Covid closure but was fully remodeled and lovingly restored by the previous owners, the Riley family.

Mattison Avenue Las Colinas will have over 60 suites available for beauty and personal care professionals looking to grow their brand. With an elegant and inviting ambiance, a collaborative work environment, and a vibrant community, this location is sure to be an incredible setting for independent entrepreneurs to build their businesses. This property is located at 665 W Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, ideally situated near the intersection of N. MacArthur and the LBJ.

Nestled in a growing area full of fine dining and shopping, Mattison Avenue Members have the opportunity to grow their business rapidly. "Watching our Members succeed as entrepreneurs is what we are all about. Starting a business is challenging, but when beauty and personal care professionals choose Mattison Avenue, they can achieve their dreams easier, at a lower cost, and with greater ultimate earning potential than the traditional salon or storefront route," said Jason Madden, COO of Mattison Avenue. "We are excited to acquire another best-in-class property to serve entrepreneurs in DFW. I'd also like to thank Rick Riley for his partnership, the Riley family for their work in the business over its two decades of operation, and the late Dale Riley for his vision in building Hightower Salons."

Mattison Avenue operates 39 salon suite properties in Texas, Arizona, and Florida under the Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa, Signature Salon Studios, and Palette Collective brand names. As Mattison Avenue rapidly expands, it is dedicated to providing the best environment for its Members to succeed as entrepreneurs. For more information regarding Mattison Avenue or suite availability, visit their website (www.mattisonsalonsuites.com). Also, keep up with the latest updates by following them on social media.

