Stories Flooring Launches Innovative Lusso Solido Wood Flooring in the UK
Stories Flooring is a Leeds-based online supplier of premium and luxury flooring products and accessories in the United Kingdom.
Our Lusso solid wood floors are a lot cheaper and boast all the same high quality features as other known floor brands.”LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of aesthetics and practicality, few home components can compare to flooring. Despite being continually stomped on by foot traffic, flooring is a crucial component of any interior design and has the same visual impact as the walls and furniture. So it makes sense to invest in quality floor coverings and materials when considering a replacement or to improve the interiors. But how to choose flooring among various options, such as SPC, laminate, vinyl, and solid wood, that offers functionality, easy maintenance, and complements the interior design? Unfortunately, without knowledge and access to a credible online supplier, selecting a flooring material and design can be expensive and time-consuming for homeowners.
Stories Flooring, a leading floor supplier in the UK, provides cost-effective and premium flooring options that fit the budget and design expectations of commercial and residential settings. It recently launched a luxury Lusso Solido solid wood flooring range for those looking for a long-lasting one with easy maintenance and care.
There are various residential and commercial flooring options, from affordable Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) and laminate to classic and luxurious solid wood and engineered wood. Each has its advantages and applications, so a careful selection of planks can be crucial in achieving the perfect flooring design. Here is a helpful introduction to various flooring ranges.
● LVT for Affordable and DIY Flooring
Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) is a type of vinyl flooring with a replicated tile or stone appearance. It is a durable, low-maintenance, affordable substitute for hardwood or other expensive installations. LVT does not require grout or mortar for installation, and it is simple to clean and maintain. Stories Flooring has thousands of LVT design patterns with prices ranging from £ 18 to £ 40 per square meter so that customers can find suitable laminate flooring for their needs and budgets.
● Laminate Flooring for High-Traffic Areas and Affordable Flooring
Laminate is another affordable flooring material made from high-density fiberboard and melamine resin. It is available in various colors, textures, and patterns and provides a durable and low-maintenance surface for any room. Laminate flooring is suitable for any hard surface, including concrete, wood, ceramic tile, vinyl, and even existing linoleum coverings. It is also ideal for high-traffic areas such as hallways, entryways, and living rooms. In addition, customers can explore vinyl ranges and colors at Stories Flooring, which has various shades and price ranges for complementing interior décor and budget.
● Solid Wood Flooring for Enduring Appeal and Durability
Although affordable flooring options, LVT and laminate couldn’t provide the timeless beauty and classic appearance of solid wood flooring. It offers a more natural look and feels than vinyl or laminate flooring. It is durable and less prone to scratches, dents, or fading. Solid wood flooring is easier to repair and refinish when it shows signs of wear and tear. Solid wood flooring adds more value to a home than vinyl or laminate flooring. Hardwood flooring provides a natural, warm, and inviting look that can enhance the aesthetic of any room. Natural wood floors are available from Stories Flooring in various colors, treatments, densities, and widths. The finishes range from brushed to lacquered, oiled, and untreated, and the colors range from light beech to dark oak. Those looking for a wood floor compatible with underfloor heating should explore engineered wood.
● Engineered Wood Flooring for Durable and Underfloor Heating Installations
Engineered wood flooring is a type of flooring made from a core of hardwood, plywood, or high-density fiberboard topped with a layer of hardwood veneer. Unlike solid hardwood flooring, engineered wood is less prone to shrinking, expanding, and warping, making it a more durable option for use in areas with fluctuations in temperature and humidity. In addition, they are easy to install and are suitable for underfloor heating.
"Stories Flooring have released their own brand of Lusso solid wood flooring to compete with other flooring brands. Our Lusso solid wood floors are a lot cheaper and boast all the same high quality features as other known floor brands."
Yarl Christie - MD of Stories Flooring
In sum, UK homeowners and businesses have various flooring options. Selecting suitable options from vinyl, wood, or laminate flooring will depend upon the placement area, interior décor, budget, and design expectations. Considering the environment, lifestyle, color combinations, plank sizes, usage, and other factors will help find a suitable flooring option for commercial and residential buildings. Some online retailers like Stories Flooring make the selection easier with complete information on various flooring products, installation techniques, and pricing so that customers can make a well-informed decision.
About Stories Flooring
Leeds, United Kingdom-based Stories Flooring offers deep discounts on name-brand floor coverings. The company has provided high-quality flooring at cost-effective pricing for over 25 years. It supplies various flooring types in different materials, patterns, and colors, such as LVT, SPC, Laminate, Solid Wood, and Engineered Wood flooring planks and accessories. This online flooring store also offers a large selection of complementary installation and finishing items, including glue, underlay, fitting tools, and cleaning kits.
