Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,644 in the last 365 days.

Royal Navy Rescues 167 Would-be Immigrants

Royal Navy Rescues 167 Would-be Immigrants

MOROCCO, February 8 - Coast Guards of the Royal Navy operating in the Mediterranean and Atlantic have rescued, during the period from January 28 to February 7, 2023, 167 would-be immigrants of different nationalities, including sub-Saharans, a military source said.

The would-be immigrants attempted perilous crossings aboard makeshift boats, kayaks and even by swimming, said the same source.

The rescued people received first aid on board the Royal Navy Units, before being brought back safe to the nearest ports of the Kingdom and handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for the usual administrative procedures, it added.

MAP: 08 February 2023

You just read:

Royal Navy Rescues 167 Would-be Immigrants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.