Nepheline Syenite Market Growth, Share, Price, Trends, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report & Forecast 2023-2028

Global Nepheline Syenite Market to be Driven by Increasing Demand in Asia Pacific in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028SHRIDIAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Nepheline Syenite Market Price, Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Nepheline Syenite market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2020): 5062 Thousand Metric Tons
In the given historical data (2023-2028), North America has been observed as leading the market share for nepheline syenite consistently and it has continued to grow steadily. However, there is a great potential in the Asia Pacific region for a demand as this mineral has been noted to cut down on fuel requirements in the glass and ceramic industries. In the long term, Asia Pacific will have a good CAGR, as well as a high forecasted market share because of the large populations in the region.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Nepheline syenite is a mineral which is composed of nepheline and feldspar, two silica-based compounds. These are mined from igneous rocks and the higher content of alkalies and lower content of silica is a defining characteristic. This difference can be utilised to replace feldspar in glass and ceramic making because of its lower boiling point.
By forms, nepheline syenite can be classified as follows:
· Powder
· Granules
The nepheline syenite market can be segmented by application as follows:
· Coatings and Polymers
· Glass
· Ceramic
· Refractories
· Others
The market for nepheline syenite is found in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle-East and Africa.
Market Trends
As aforementioned, the lower melting of nepheline syenite can translate to using lesser fuel per unit of raw material. Since more government regulations have been putting a ceiling on emissions from industries, the induction of nepheline syenite into more glass and ceramic making industries can help in following such restrictions while maintaining the same output. This is expected to increase the popularity of this mineral as a raw material in industrial uses, thus expanding its market in untapped markets as well as a greater demand from existing markets.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are SCR-Sibelco NV, 3M Co., and Anglo Pacific Minerals, amongst others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Other