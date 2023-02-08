Elysian Impact Kicks Off New York Fashion Week with Inaugural Catwalk FurBaby Fashion Show
ELYSIAN, created to inspire and reflect the interests of women, launches the Inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fundraiser on Friday, Feb 10th, 2023
Our readers think about legacy, and the growing power of women in the philanthropic space. ELYSIAN Impact is thrilled to have DRC Ventures as CatWalk FurBaby’s title sponsor”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featuring the new ENVIREMWARE line in luxury, eco-fashion and environmental protection from DRC and the Root Brands
— Karen Floyd
ELYSIAN, an international luxury lifestyle brand created to inspire and reflect the interests of women, will launch the Inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fundraiser on Friday, February 10th, 2023 at Sony Hall, kicking off New York Fashion Week 2023, hosted by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin.
CatWalk FurBaby will pair designers, models, rescue animals and charities together for a morning of passion with a purpose. Ten models – wearing outfits designed by fashion designers including Marc Bouwer, Malan Breton, Karen Caldwell, Anne Fontaine, Gloria Lee, Merci Dupre, Nicole Miller, Noize Apparel, Victor de Souza and Brook Wilder – will each grace the runway with a four-legged companion, and a panel of celebrity judges headed by Fern Mallis with Carol Alt and Karen Abercrombie will hand out awards to animal welfare organizations paired with each model-and-pet team.
“This is the first time that fashion, animals and charity have been brought together in New York Fashion Week,” ELYSIAN Founder Karen Floyd said. “To do it in a way that will benefit the lives of countless pets adds a layer of meaning that will not soon be forgotten.”
DRC Ventures, a global catalyst for conservation efforts led by visionary founder Dr. Christina Rahm, is the event’s title sponsor. DRC Ventures is hosting Merci Dupre Clothiers couture line which is expected to become the ultimate in luxury, eco-fashion, and environmental protection. This unique line of ‘Enviremware’ clothing will host a protected coating of nano-biotech technology. This new form of apparel will offer an unbeatable barrier against hazardous toxins such as EMF radiation, heavy metals, viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungus, while supporting non-exposure of radio frequency electromagnetic particles from 5G. An additional clothing line, also hosting nano-biotech technology (for both people and animals), will include a partnership with Bill & Coo, a couture luxury pet and human fashion brand.
The ten animal welfare organizations which will be represented on the runway are: Operation Kindness (Texas), Friends of Williamson County Animal Shelter (Tennessee), Jameson Rescue (California), Danny & Ron’s Rescue (South Carolina and Florida), Big Dog Ranch Rescue (Florida), Freedom Dogs (Ohio and California), Strong Island Animal Rescue League (New York), Global Strays (New York), Animal Advocates of Barnwell County (South Carolina), and Companion Animal Alliance (Louisiana).
(Photo Credit: FashionStock.com - Contributor)
"CatWalk FurBaby is fashion and charity reimagined, remixed and re-energized. The ELYSIAN team and SohoMuse have brought together 10 designers from all over the country for one eclectic, high-energy show,” said Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, the event’s emcee and cofounder and president of the creative networking site SohoMuse. “No two outfits will look the same, and some of our designers are so dedicated to the cause that they are creating complementary outfits for the pets.”
“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing unprecedented overcrowding due to inflation, housing restrictions, and a decrease in adoptions,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is grateful to be the beneficiary charity of Catwalk FurBaby to make a difference for homeless pets in ten animal welfare organizations across the country. By supporting CatWalk FurBaby, participants will help deserving pets receive much-needed second chances through this one-of-a-kind event.”
CatWalk FurBaby was conceived by Floyd as a way to bring together creative powerhouses, women change-makers, and animal welfare organizations in an effort to make the world better for our furry companions under the auspices of ELYSIAN Impact, the brand’s philanthropic arm.
“Our readers are lifelong learners, successful in their lives and careers, and possess an insatiable curiosity. They also think about legacy, and the growing power of women in the philanthropic space. ELYSIAN Impact is dedicated to improving the lives of women, children, animals and the environment, and we are thrilled to have DRC Ventures as CatWalk FurBaby’s title sponsor, as their values are in line with our ethos,” Floyd said.
DRC Ventures’ mission is to create sustainable solutions that challenge the status quo creatively, scientifically, and artistically; to create products to support the health of individuals, animals, and the earth, with environmental attention also paid to land, air, and water conservation. It is spearheaded by Dr. Christina Rahm, a multi-talented doctor, psychologist, scientist, patent innovator, humanitarian, and author.
Limited tickets are still available for the Event which is located at Sony Hall @ Paramount Hotel, 235 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036. Doors open at 10:00am and the show commences at 11:00 am.
ABOUT DRC VENTURES:
DRC Ventures, founded by visionary Dr. Christina Rahm, mission is to create sustainable solutions which challenge the status quo creatively, scientifically, and artistically; to create products to support the health of individuals, animals, and the earth, with environmental attention also paid to land, air, and water conservation, A global catalyst for conservation efforts, DRC Ventures also includes a luxury skincare line titled Ella Pure; a coffee brand called Rahm Roast, Merci Dupri Clothiers, and Rahm Pharma. For more information, visit www.drc-ventures.com.
ABOUT DR. CHRISTINA RAHM:
Dr. Rahm is a sought-after scientific leader, patent innovator, spokesperson, and formulator for health and nutrient wellness. She travels the world presenting, lecturing, and educating both the private and public sectors about the bold new world of nutraceuticals, wellness strategies, and environmental solutions. Author of ‘Cure The Causes,’ Rahm’s mission is to help get to the root cause of health problems. Having traveled to over eighty-five countries, in consulting roles, her proudest achievements are her expansive philanthropic initiatives and being the mother to four children. For more information, visit www.drchristinarahm.com
About ELYSIAN:
ELYSIAN, a brand dedicated to “Women Inspiring Women,” is a growing print and digital ecosystem for women over 40. For more information, visit https://readelysian.com.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter