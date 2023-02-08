Brain Computer Interface Market Report Analysis by Product, Application and Regional Outlook, 2022-2027
The global BCI market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders among the masses.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲?
The global brain computer interface market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during 2022-2027.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:
Brain-computer interface (BCI), or smart brain, is a direct communication pathway between the brain and the object to be controlled. It acquires signals that are analyzed and translated into commands, enabling the brain to direct various external activities, such as a prosthetic limb or control of a cursor. It also assists in enhancing, supplementing, replacing, improving, and restoring the functions of the central nervous system (CNS), due to which it is extensively used by individuals with neuromuscular disorders, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cerebral palsy, or spinal cord injury.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The primary factor driving the brain-computer interface market is the increasing integration of BCI technologies with healthcare applications. This is further supported by the burgeoning prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Apart from this, key market players are integrating the internet of things (IoT) to develop new product variants with high reliability and accuracy and improved security monitoring, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rising product application in controlling smart home applications and activities, such as opening and closing doors and windows, increasing research and development (R&D) activities, and surging product demand across the military and defense sectors, are accelerating the market growth.
𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global brain computer interface market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.
• ANT Neuro
• Compumedics Limited
• EMOTIV
• Medtronic plc
• Natus Medical Incorporated
• NeuroSky Inc.
• Nihon Kohden Corporation
• NIRx Medical Technologies LLC
𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has segmented the global brain computer interface market on the basis of product, application and region.
𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:
• Invasive BCI
• Partially invasive BCI
• Non-invasive BCI
𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• Healthcare
• Smart Home Control
• Communication and Control
• Entertainment and Gaming
𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
