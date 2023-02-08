Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Device Market estimate to reach US$ 75.7 Mn by 2030 with CAGR of 5.6%

Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Device Market

X-ray backscatter technology (XBT) refers to the type of technology that utilizes scattered radiation caused by the Compton effect.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global handheld backscatter X-ray device market was valued at US$ 51.6 Mn in 2023 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 75.7 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2030.

A Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Device is a portable and lightweight x-ray imaging device that uses backscatter technology to produce images of objects. It is commonly used in security screenings, baggage inspections, and other non-medical applications. The device operates by emitting a low-level x-ray beam that travels through the object being scanned, and the backscattered x-rays are then collected and used to generate an image. These devices offer the advantage of quick and non-invasive imaging, making them useful in a variety of scenarios. However, they also carry some safety concerns, such as potential exposure to ionizing radiation.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗿𝗲: Nutech Company Limited, Viken Detection (formerly Heuresis Inc.), and Rapiscan Systems Inc. (a part of OSI Systems Inc.), among others.

Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Device Market: Segmentation:

Global Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Device Market, By End Users:

• Customs and Border Protection

• Law Enforcement

• Critical Infrastructure

• Military and Defence

• Other End Users

The Global Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Device Market Industry Report Covers The Following Data Points:

𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟏: This section covers the global Market overview, including the basic market introduction, market analysis by its applications, type, and regions. The major regions of the global Market industry include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East and Africa. Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Device Market industry statistics and outlook (2023-2030) are presented in this section. Market dynamics states the opportunities, key driving forces, market risk are studied.

𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐: This section covers Market companies profile based on their business overview, product type, and application. Also, the sales volume, market product price, gross margin analysis, and share of each player is profiled in this report.

𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟑 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟒: These sections present the market competition based on sales, profits, and market division of each company. It also covers the industry scenario based on regional conditions.

𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟔: These sections provide forecast information related to Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Device Market (2023-2030) for each region. The sales channels include direct and indirect Marketing, traders, distributors, and development trends are presented in this report.

𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟕 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟖: In these sections, Industry key research conclusions and outcome, analysis methodology, and data sources are covered.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Device market are as follows:

– History Years: 2017-2021

– Base Years: 2022

– Forecast Years: 2023 to 2030

