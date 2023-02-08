Nominations open for the 2024 World Food Prize Laureate
Prestigious award recognizes exceptional scientific or policy efforts towards reducing hunger and improving food security.DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nominations are open for the 2024 World Food Prize, the preeminent global award for food and agriculture. The award honors those advancing global development through transforming food systems. Winning Laureates receive international acknowledgement and a monetary award of $250,000 in recognition of their accomplishments.
Nominees’ fields of achievement can vary across a wide range of sectors, including economics and finance, natural resource conservation, nutrition, plant and animal science, rural development, soil and land and more. Nominations for women and those from the Global South are especially encouraged.
Most recently, the award was presented to Cynthia Rosenzweig, a NASA scientist whose research has advanced the world’s understanding of the impact of climate change on agriculture. Other previous Laureates include 2006 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muhammad Yunus, current President of the African Development Bank Akinwumi Adesina and the WHO’s Special Envoy for COVID-19 Sir David Nabarro.
“Our founder, Dr. Norman Borlaug, spent his life working to improve access to food across the globe. The World Food Prize aims to find those following in his footsteps and elevate them to a global stage,” said Ambassador Terry Branstad, president of the World Food Prize Foundation. “In a world where more than 800 million people suffer from hunger, this work is more important than ever.”
Any academic institution, private or public organization, or governmental unit may submit a nomination for the World Food Prize. Nomination criteria, the selection procedure, a social media toolkit for promotion and other information can be found at www.worldfoodprize.org/nominate. Nominations will be accepted through May 1, 2023, for the 2024 award.
###
About the World Food Prize Foundation:
The World Food Prize Foundation elevates innovations and inspires action to sustainably increase the quality, quantity and availability of food for all. The Foundation supports this through a variety of innovative programs year-round including by: recognizing and rewarding individuals making exceptional achievements in addressing food security; convening global leaders in Des Moines each year to address the latest issues and innovations in food and agriculture; inspiring, recognizing and empowering students around the world by providing educational and professional experiences on pressing food security and agriculture issues; and addressing Iowa's challenges and successes in fighting hunger and poverty. www.worldfoodprize.org
news@worldfoodprize.org
Media Contact
World Food Prize Foundation
2022 Laureate Video: Cynthia Rosenzweig - World Food Prize Foundation