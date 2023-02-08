Alternative Building Materials Market Expected to Hit $330,269.80 million by 2030 | At a CAGR of 5.8%

Alternative Building Materials Market Size, Trend, Product Type, Application, Region, Growth Opportunity, Forecast, 2022-2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative building materials refer to materials that can be used in construction instead of traditional materials such as concrete, brick, and wood. The alternative building materials market size was valued at $189.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $330.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in awareness about using environment friendly material and strict restriction implemented by government for manufacturing and using traditional material has lead people to opt for alternate building material. In addition, acquiring the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green certification from the government authorities on building eco-friendly buildings makes the owner eligible for several grants from the government and also gets concession in taxes. Further, manufacturing of these alternative material emits less carbon as well as requires less energy for manufacturing. These are some of the driving factors for the alternative building material market.

Top Key Players of The Market -

The major players profiled in the alternative building materials market include Bauder Ltd., ByFusion Global Inc., CarbonCure Technologies Inc., JD Composites, Kirei, Neular, Plasticiet, Rammed Earth Enterprises, Rammed Earth Works and Takataka Plastics.

The alternative building materials market consists of revenue generated by sales for environment friendly building material such as wood, bamboo, recycled plastic and other eco-friendly material. These material are used to construct walls, windows, doors and roofs of residential and non-residential infrastructures.

Some Alternative Building Materials Include:

Straw bales: Straw bales are a renewable and environmentally friendly building material. They are inexpensive, readily available, and provide excellent insulation.

Rammed earth: Rammed earth is a method of construction that uses compressed layers of soil, sand, and clay to create walls. It is durable, fire-resistant, and has excellent thermal mass, making it ideal for warm climates.

Bamboo: Bamboo is a sustainable and strong building material that can be used in place of traditional lumber. It is fast-growing and can be harvested in just a few years, making it an environmentally friendly choice.

Cob: Cob is a natural building material made of clay, sand, straw, and water. It is inexpensive, fire-resistant, and provides excellent insulation.

Shipping containers: Shipping containers are increasingly being used as building materials due to their strength, durability, and low cost. They can be easily modified and stacked to create unique and sustainable structures.

These alternative building materials offer several benefits over traditional materials, including reduced environmental impact, increased energy efficiency, and lower costs. However, they may also have some limitations, such as limited availability or lack of standardization in building codes.

By Material

By Material

• Bamboo

• Recycled Plastic

• Wood

• Others

By Application

• Construction

• Furniture

• Flooring

Key Findings Of The Study

• By material, the wood segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

• By end user, the residential segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• By application, the flooring segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• By region, the Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.