Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the commercial aircraft landing gear market. As per TBRC’s commercial aircraft landing gear market forecast, the commercial aircraft landing gear market size is expected to grow to $10.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The growing demand for aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the commercial aircraft landing gear market. North America is expected to hold the largest commercial aircraft landing gear market share. Major players in the commercial aircraft landing gear market include CIRCOR Aerospace, Inc., Héroux-Devtek Inc., Honeywell Aerospace, Liebherr Group, Magellan Aerospace Corporation, Safran Landing Systems, Triumph Group, Inc., Meggitt PLC.

The advanced landing gear technologies are a key trend gaining popularity in the commercial aircraft landing gears market. The market is witnessing the implementation of advanced landing gear technologies to absorb and dissipate the kinetic energy of landing impact by enabling technologies such as retractable landing gear sub-systems, hydraulic systems, and controllers. With such technologies, landing gear aids commercial aircraft through a wheel braking and speed controlling system, that provides directional control of the aircraft. Major companies operating in the commercial aircraft landing gears market are focused on delivering technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. For instance, In October 2020, an India-based Government agency, Defence Research and Development Organisation, developed the unmanned aerial vehicle retractable landing gear system. This system works on the five system framework such as shock struts, wheel brake and steering actuator, retraction and deployment mechanism, hydraulic system, and landing gear controller.

•By Gear Position: Main Landing, Nose Landing

•By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

•By End-User: Commercial, Armed Forces

•By Geography: The global commercial aircraft landing gear market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The commercial aircraft landing gear refers to providing undercarriage support for aircraft to arrange a suspension system during taxi, take-off, and landing. Its purpose is to absorb and disperse the angular momentum energy of landing impacts, lowering the impact force transferred to the aircraft.

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides commercial aircraft landing gear market forecast and insights on commercial aircraft landing gear market size, drivers and trends, commercial aircraft landing gear market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and commercial aircraft landing gear market growth across geographies. The commercial aircraft landing gear market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

