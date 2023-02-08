Warehouse Management Systems Market Projected to Reach USD 12.3 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 16.3%, Predicts AMR Study

AMR Logo

Adoption of digital technologies in supply chain management is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the market.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global warehouse management system is software that assists businesses in managing and controlling day-to-day warehouse operations from the point at which goods and materials enter a distribution or fulfillment center to the point at which they depart. Furthermore, WMS software systems provide real-time visibility into a company's complete inventory, both in transit and at warehouses, and are a crucial part of supply chain management. Additionally, a WMS also provides solutions for resource utilization, analytics, picking and packing procedures, inventory management, and more. Furthermore, Robust growth in the e-commerce industry and increased demand for cloud WMS solutions are driving the growth of the market. In addition, surge in the adoption of multichannel distribution networks is fueling the growth of the warehouse management system market.

The warehouse management systems market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Region-wise, the warehouse management system market was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for cloud-based services as it offers a low upfront cost and enables faster implementation in warehouses, and government initiatives promoting digitization and automation aiding the growth of the warehouse market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to expanding access to supply chain services for more people means a higher growth rate over the region, which is expected to fuel the warehouse management system market size in this region.

Depending on the user type, the large enterprise segment dominated the warehouse management system market share in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the increase in dependence on warehouse management solutions due to increasing demand from consumers is expanding quickly and manufacturers supply chains are evolving, particularly in the transport and logistics and retail sectors. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the warehouse management system market analysis, owing to the increase in investments by the market players to develop security cloud services for SMEs.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1794

Major industry players such as - Blue Yonder Group, Inc., HighJump Software, Inc.(koeber), IBM Corporation, Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Oracle Corporation, PSI Logistic (PSI AG), SAP SE, Softeon, Inc., and Tecsys, Inc.

The Warehouse Management System (WMS) market is immensely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 as consumers are rapidly migrating to internet platforms. This is due to a surge in online demand for food and drink, necessities, and prescription drugs, which allowed for the use of novel contactless techniques. In order to meet the growing e-commerce demand, the demand for a range of products has expanded online, which has raised the need for warehousing. As a result, warehouse management systems are growing in popularity as a means of development for businesses engaged in e-commerce and third-party logistics. As they build new facilities throughout the world, e-commerce behemoths like Amazon, Alibaba, and eBay are predicted to continue pushing up demand for the warehouse management system.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1794

Additionally, the situation is improving as most manufacturers had adopted lean manufacturing as a best practice. Due to a decrease in COVID cases globally and the market expanding at a substantial rate throughout the projected period, receiving items just-in-time (JIT) for manufacture helped to keep inventory costs low and use space more effectively. Furthermore, companies will utilize automated storage and retrieval systems to help free up floor space and boost the productivity of their workers as the use of warehouse automation increases. As work-in-progress (WIP) counts are adjusted, the room is made for it, orders are delivered faster, and social distancing and decentralization are implemented. Therefore, the warehouse management system industry is estimated to grow at a substantial pace during the post-COVID-19 scenario.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a16f0b54831daa6ee8c364a6d33c61ea

Similar Report -

Warehouse Automation Systems Market

Data Warehouse as a Service Market

About Us -

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

