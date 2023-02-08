Breast Biopsy Market Size and Share to Hit $1,082.44 million, Globally, by 2030 : Comprehensive Report by AMR

Breast Biopsy Market size, share, demand

The aging population is more prone to developing various health conditions, including breast cancer, leading to an increased demand for breast biopsy procedures

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A breast biopsy is a medical procedure performed to diagnose breast abnormalities such as lumps, calcifications, or other suspicious changes detected by a mammogram or physical exam. The breast biopsy industry encompasses the development, manufacturing, and distribution of breast biopsy equipment and supplies, as well as the provision of breast biopsy services by medical professionals such as radiologists, surgeons, and pathologists. The industry is a vital component of the larger healthcare sector, serving millions of patients annually and contributing to the advancement of breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The breast biopsy market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030, reaching a value of $1,082.44 million by 2030. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of breast cancer, advancements in biopsy technologies, and the growing awareness of early breast cancer detection. The market is segmented by product type, biopsy type, end user, and geography, and is highly competitive with a number of major players operating in the industry.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1067

Breast biopsy is a diagnostic process that is used to see if a small sample of breast tissue removed is malignant or not. It is thought to be one of the most effective ways for cancer detection. About 70-80 percent of biopsies are determined to be cancer-free, although they may reveal characteristics that predispose to mammary carcinoma. When a person experiences symptoms such as a breast lump, sore breast, breast dimpling, peeling of the breast, and nipple discharge, a breast biopsy is indicated. Invasive surgical procedures for breast biopsy have been found to be ineffective since they are uncomfortable and subject the patient to the psychological burden of false positive referrals.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Ethicon Endo Surgery, Intact Medical Corporation, Galini SRL, Hologic Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton and Dickinson Company, Argon Medical Devices, Cook Medical Incorporated, Encapsule medical Devices LLC.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬:

Vacuum Assisted Biopsy: This procedure uses a specialized vacuum-assisted device to extract a small tissue sample from the breast.

Core Needle Biopsy: This procedure involves the use of a hollow needle to extract a cylindrical tissue sample from the breast.

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy: This procedure involves the use of a fine needle to aspirate (remove) a small sample of fluid or tissue from the breast.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐞-𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧. 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐞-𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

MRI guided breast biopsy: This procedure uses magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to guide the biopsy needle to the correct location in the breast.

Ultrasound guided breast biopsy: This procedure uses ultrasound imaging to guide the biopsy needle to the correct location in the breast.

Mammography guided stereotactic biopsy: This procedure uses mammography (x-ray images of the breast) and computer-aided technology to guide the biopsy needle to the correct location in the breast.

CT guided biopsy: This procedure uses computed tomography (CT) imaging to guide the biopsy needle to the correct location in the breast.

Other image-guided breast biopsy: There are various other imaging technologies that can be used to guide a breast biopsy, such as PET/CT, PET/MRI, and nuclear medicine imaging.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Hospitals and Clinics: Many hospitals and clinics have specialized departments, such as radiology or breast health centers, that offer breast biopsy services to patients. In-patient and outpatient procedures can be performed in these settings, depending on the patient's individual needs.

Diagnostic Centers: Independent diagnostic centers also offer breast biopsy services, providing a convenient option for patients who prefer to receive care outside of a hospital setting. These centers typically have specialized imaging equipment and trained staff to perform a variety of biopsy procedures.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1067

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

Europe: This region includes countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The market in Europe is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, the availability of advanced healthcare facilities, and the presence of a large patient population.

Asia-Pacific: This region includes countries such as Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is growing due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, the rapidly growing aging population, and the increasing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

North America: This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. North America is one of the largest markets for breast biopsy due to the presence of a large patient population, the availability of advanced healthcare facilities, and the increasing prevalence of breast cancer.

LAMEA: This region includes countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA. The market in this region is growing due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, the increasing demand for better healthcare services, and the growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

Table of Contents (TOC) for a report on the Breast Biopsy market

Executive Summary: This section provides a brief overview of the key findings and market trends in the Breast Biopsy market.

Market Overview: This section provides a detailed analysis of the global Breast Biopsy market, including market size, growth rate, and segmentation.

Market Dynamics: This section provides information on the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the Breast Biopsy market.

By End User: This section provides a detailed analysis of the end-users of the Breast Biopsy

Conclusion: This section provides a summary of the key findings and market trends in the Breast Biopsy market.

Appendices: This section includes additional information such as a list of abbreviations and sources used in the report.

𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/10a6f9cf6cb9bc339678c7848fe4f0ef