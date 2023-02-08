Artificial Organs Market: A Comprehensive Overview of the Industry's Players and Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Growing incidences of organ failure is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Artificial Organs Market Size – USD 18.49 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial organs market is expected to reach USD 32.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to growing incidences of organ failure, especially kidney, liver, heart, lungs, and pancreas, among others. The primary benefits of artificial organs are that they provide an opportunity for mass production, along with reducing the chances of rejection by the human body.

A rapid growth in demand for organ transplantation across the globe is owing to the growing prevalence of the failure of vital organs, along with the increasing success rate and improvement in post-transplant health conditions. Nevertheless, the lack of donors for transplantation to cater to the rising demand has led to a shortage crisis in the market for body parts transplantation. Thus, a significant rise in the number of patients waiting for a transplant and a rise in the mortality rate of patients due to the unavailability of organs for transplantation is driving the growth of the market.

Artificial Organs Market By Organ Type (Artificial Kidney, Liver, Heart, Lungs, Pancreas), By Usage (Implantable, Extracorporeal), By Material Type (Silicon, Plastic, Steel), Forecasts to 2027

Download a PDF with Detail Analysis @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/94

Key participants include Zimmer Biomet, Ekso Bionics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abiomed Inc., Heartware International Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Berlin Heart GmbH, Medtronic, Nipro Corporation, and Baxter International, among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

By organ type, an artificial heart is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.7% in the forecast period. These have numerous prospective benefits, comprising the ability to support patients suffering from biventricular failure; without a pocket, thereby reducing infection risk; and the possibility for treating patients suffering from systemic diseases (for example, malignancy and amyloidosis), who not considered appropriate for transplantation.

By usage, extracorporeal artificial organs are likely to grow at a significant rate in the period 2020-2027. These offer mass-transfer surgery to sustain impaired or failing organs encompassing kidney substitute, cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), peritoneal dialysis, apheresis therapy, plasma separation, and lung substitute and assist.

By material type, plastics are likely to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period. The mechanical features of metal biomaterials such as steel are exceptional but do not possess good surface biocompatibility. This drawback of metals can be overcome by the use of biocompatible materials such as plastics, which are also available at a lower cost, thus boosting the demand for plastics in the market

North America, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The market dominance of the region is due to the high purchasing power parity, rapid adoption of technologies, a high healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness among patients with organ failures.

Quick Buy Hypersonic Technology Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/94

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial organs market on the basis of organ type, technology, material type, and region:

Organ Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Kidney

Artificial Liver

Artificial Heart

Artificial Lungs

Artificial Pancreas

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Implantable

Extracorporeal

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicon

Plastic

Steel

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/94

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Neurostimulation Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/neurostimulation-market-size-worth-usd-13-70-billion-by-2027-emergen-research/

AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/ai-based-clinical-trials-solution-provider-market-size-worth-usd-5-86-billion-in-2028-emergen-research/

Clinical Trial Software Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/clinical-trial-software-market-size-worth-usd-2-862-0-million-in-2028-emergen-research/

Compound Management Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/compound-management-market-size-worth-usd-826-2-million-in-2028-/

Drug Infusion Systems Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/drug-infusion-systems-market-size-to-reach-valuation-of-usd-18-17-billion-in-2028-/

Hemodynamic Monitoring Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/hemodynamic-monitoring-market-size-to-reach-valuation-of-usd-1-566-7-million-in-2028-/

In Situ Hybridization Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/in-situ-hybridization-market-size-worth-usd-28-86-billion-in-2030-emergen-research/

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.