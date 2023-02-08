Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market: Insights and Trends for the Future

Emergen Research Logo

The Advancements in NGS platforms, a decrease in the price of sequencing, and improving the NGS-based diagnostic test reimbursement scenario for the market.

Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size – USD 3,110.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation Market is expected to reach USD 6,630.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Numerous advantages of high-performance sequencing compared to technologies used in the field of genetics, including microarray and sanger-seq, are among the significant factors fueling the NGS sample preparation market growth. In addition, it is estimated that the availability of sampling techniques with low input DNA reduces overall costs is that, expanding the use of next-generation sequencing in various scientific and clinical applications.

New England Biolabs technology that uses magnetic beads to mount the prototype will greatly enhance the procedures for NGS sample preparation for the next generation. Recent advances in technology, for example, the LIMS, for automation of genome libraries, often allow for single day next-generation sequencing at an affordable cost. The progress is expected to increase the number of next-generation users in the forecast period.

Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market By Workflow (NGS Library Preparation Kit, Semi-Automated Library Preparation, Automated Library Preparation, Colonial Amplification), By Application, By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027

This NGS technology has drawn the interest of many companies and investors in various fields, including fundamental research, discovery, and production of pharmaceutical drugs, reproductive, and consumer genomics. Moreover, the dropping costs and the added value of next-generation sequencing data relative to traditional data are anticipated to have a positive impact on this technology's diversification in other clinical areas and result in lucrative revenue growth.

Key participants include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By workflow, clonal amplification is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 9.5% in the forecast period in next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market. Library clonal amplification helps in the generation of numerous copies of target interest areas. Clonal amplification automation offers to allow for simultaneous preparation of multiple libraries sequencing templates, thereby decreasing the preparation time of the sample.

By application, oncology, in terms of market size, dominated the next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market in 2019. NGS, in comparison to traditional techniques, provides precision, rapidity, and sensitivity benefits with the potential to have a substantial impact on the oncology field, as NGS possess the ability to evaluate multiple genes in a single assay, thereby eradicating the necessity to order several tests for ascertaining the causative mutation.

By end-users, academic research held the largest next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market share of over 53.0% in the year 2019 because of the high penetration of research activities through seq-technology. This technology, on the other hand, is continuously growing in clinical and clinical research.

The emergence of an integrated platform based in the USA has accounted for North America's highest revenue share. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand fastest as domestics in China are growing, along with molecular diagnostics. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period in next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market on the basis of workflow, application, end-users, and region:

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

NGS Library Preparation Kit

Semi-Automated Library Preparation

Automated Library Preparation

Colonial Amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology, & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

