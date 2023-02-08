Experience Love and Adventure at Hurawalhi Maldives – The Ultimate Valentine’s Destination

It’s hard to imagine anywhere in the world more romantic than an idyllic tropical island in the Indian Ocean, and celebrating St. Valentine’s Day at Hurawalhi Maldives is as dreamy as it gets. A luxurious bolthole tucked away on its very own private island of soft white sand and lush green palm trees, surrounded by sparkling lagoons is waiting to be the setting of an escape that you and your loved one will not forget.

The resort team has curated a festival of romance with glamorous dining and magical experiences which are bound to set your heart a flutter – red roses and a box of chocolates, or even a diamond ring, will never quite be enough after a Valentine’s spent at Hurawalhi, voted one of Asia’s most romantic hotels by Tripadvisor.

The spectacular award-winning 5.8 Undersea Restaurant provides the scene for private breakfasts, lazy lunches and exquisite dinners. Sulha Spa is the venue for that all-important me-time a sanctuary where you can cast away the stresses and strains of daily life. Embark upon unforgettable adventures together, perhaps to the picturesque Dream Island for a picnic in solitude or aboard Bella our luxury yacht where you can be King and Queen of the ocean, search for mantas, cruise with dolphins and snorkel with turtles – precious memories are just waiting to be made.

Whatever your idea of the perfect romantic escape, at Hurawalhi it’s set to be enchanting, full of wonder, extraordinary adventures and exquisite culinary experiences. Download the Hurawalhi App so you can start planning your most romantic escape. The App is available at Apple and Google Play stores and once you have your reservation confirmed, you can pre-book all the special moments you want to be part of your itinerary, but you can of course browse before you’ve even booked. Let the whirlwind romance begin!