The Marmara Group Global CFO nominated for SheInspires Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marmara Group is proud to announce that Asli Erem, the group's Global CFO and Executive Board Member, has been nominated for the SheInspires Awards 2023.
Asli Erem has been a finance, energy, and hospitality leader for over 25 years. She has an open-door policy and is known for her hard work, knowledge, skills, attitude, and modesty.
The SheInspires Awards recognize women who have succeeded in their respective fields and inspired others to do the same. This year's nominees are some of the most inspiring women in business today, and Asli Erem is honored to be among them.
As The Marmara Group, we strive to create an environment where everyone can reach their full potential. We are committed to empowering our employees and providing them with the resources they need to succeed. By recognizing excellence in our industry, we can continue to inspire others to achieve greatness.
We congratulate Asli Erem on this nomination and wish her luck as she continues her journey towards success!
Asli Erem shared, "As a woman leader, my mission is to create exceptional teams by providing good coaching and advice. Through strong communication and collaboration, I strive for optimal productivity to achieve desired results. Additionally, I value the human aspect of business, teaching established professionals and students how to excel while never forgetting that there's more than just success - empathy also plays an essential role on the path towards fulfillment. It has been gratifying seeing my team members evolve over time, now reaching out further still with inspiring younger generations who take their first steps into professional lives full of potential ahead!
It is with utter delight that I have been nominated for the SheInspires Awards, recognizing remarkable women who strive to positively impact their communities. For over 25 years, I've devoted myself wholeheartedly to projects that benefit society and our planet in tandem, believing in collaboration as the key to successful outcomes that benefit all stakeholders while considering humanistic and environmental aspects. It gives me great pride knowing my efforts are being recognized by esteemed organizations dedicated to such admirable causes.
A highly qualified, experienced professional and academician with a proven track record of successful project completion and problem-solving. I bring exceptional skills in negotiation, crisis management, multiple task orientation leadership, corporate governance & effective communication to the table - complemented by my impressive educational credentials. A leader through and through: ready to spearhead teams & create positive change wherever it's needed!
With an outstanding education in Organizational Behavior, I am passionate about making a real-world impact and contributing to global success. My professional experience has equipped me with exceptional skills for negotiation and crisis management (and more), allowing me to be an effective leader who excels at building teams and solving problems efficiently.
With an impressive 25 years of experience, I have forged a successful career in finance. Starting at Prudential USA in 1995, then moving to Koçbank (now Yapı Kredi Bank) as Vice President for Strategic Planning, followed by CFO positions both with Gama Power Systems and The Marmara Group - where today I am the esteemed Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Committee Member. Alongside my professional achievements is also my role as Visiting Professor teaching Project Finance & Organizational Behavior which has seen me drive forward initiatives that are focused on reducing poverty through green transformation and decarbonization projects within real estate portfolios – all whilst empowering woman along the way!
With 25+ years of global experience, I have built a wealth of expertise through working in various countries across the MENAT region, Russia and CIS Region, Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe, and USA. I am currently based between The United States and Turkiye to manage my Group's worldwide operations while designing its future sustainable growth trajectory.
I am a passionate advocate for gender equality and women's rights. As an international mentor, leader, and activist focused on ending poverty alongside other social causes, I have achieved many impressive tasks. At the Grand Committee of the World Business Angels Investment Forum, my work earned me representation from Turkiye to be in dialogue with prominent members of both Y & Z generations at various universities around the world as a mentor and visiting professor. Additionally, through membership in initiatives such as The 30 Percent Club - which has over 1k Board Presidents/CEOs across 20 countries – I continue global efforts to increase board diversity by appointing more qualified female candidates into leadership positions within corporate boards worldwide."
Gautam Dey
Asli Erem has been a finance, energy, and hospitality leader for over 25 years. She has an open-door policy and is known for her hard work, knowledge, skills, attitude, and modesty.
The SheInspires Awards recognize women who have succeeded in their respective fields and inspired others to do the same. This year's nominees are some of the most inspiring women in business today, and Asli Erem is honored to be among them.
As The Marmara Group, we strive to create an environment where everyone can reach their full potential. We are committed to empowering our employees and providing them with the resources they need to succeed. By recognizing excellence in our industry, we can continue to inspire others to achieve greatness.
We congratulate Asli Erem on this nomination and wish her luck as she continues her journey towards success!
Asli Erem shared, "As a woman leader, my mission is to create exceptional teams by providing good coaching and advice. Through strong communication and collaboration, I strive for optimal productivity to achieve desired results. Additionally, I value the human aspect of business, teaching established professionals and students how to excel while never forgetting that there's more than just success - empathy also plays an essential role on the path towards fulfillment. It has been gratifying seeing my team members evolve over time, now reaching out further still with inspiring younger generations who take their first steps into professional lives full of potential ahead!
It is with utter delight that I have been nominated for the SheInspires Awards, recognizing remarkable women who strive to positively impact their communities. For over 25 years, I've devoted myself wholeheartedly to projects that benefit society and our planet in tandem, believing in collaboration as the key to successful outcomes that benefit all stakeholders while considering humanistic and environmental aspects. It gives me great pride knowing my efforts are being recognized by esteemed organizations dedicated to such admirable causes.
A highly qualified, experienced professional and academician with a proven track record of successful project completion and problem-solving. I bring exceptional skills in negotiation, crisis management, multiple task orientation leadership, corporate governance & effective communication to the table - complemented by my impressive educational credentials. A leader through and through: ready to spearhead teams & create positive change wherever it's needed!
With an outstanding education in Organizational Behavior, I am passionate about making a real-world impact and contributing to global success. My professional experience has equipped me with exceptional skills for negotiation and crisis management (and more), allowing me to be an effective leader who excels at building teams and solving problems efficiently.
With an impressive 25 years of experience, I have forged a successful career in finance. Starting at Prudential USA in 1995, then moving to Koçbank (now Yapı Kredi Bank) as Vice President for Strategic Planning, followed by CFO positions both with Gama Power Systems and The Marmara Group - where today I am the esteemed Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Committee Member. Alongside my professional achievements is also my role as Visiting Professor teaching Project Finance & Organizational Behavior which has seen me drive forward initiatives that are focused on reducing poverty through green transformation and decarbonization projects within real estate portfolios – all whilst empowering woman along the way!
With 25+ years of global experience, I have built a wealth of expertise through working in various countries across the MENAT region, Russia and CIS Region, Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe, and USA. I am currently based between The United States and Turkiye to manage my Group's worldwide operations while designing its future sustainable growth trajectory.
I am a passionate advocate for gender equality and women's rights. As an international mentor, leader, and activist focused on ending poverty alongside other social causes, I have achieved many impressive tasks. At the Grand Committee of the World Business Angels Investment Forum, my work earned me representation from Turkiye to be in dialogue with prominent members of both Y & Z generations at various universities around the world as a mentor and visiting professor. Additionally, through membership in initiatives such as The 30 Percent Club - which has over 1k Board Presidents/CEOs across 20 countries – I continue global efforts to increase board diversity by appointing more qualified female candidates into leadership positions within corporate boards worldwide."
Gautam Dey
PR Novo LLC
+1 325-221-3634
email us here