Global Fruit Concentrate Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
Global Fruit Concentrate Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Fruit Concentrate Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global fruit concentrate market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like fruit types, form, applications, distribution channels, and major regions.
Fruit Concentrate Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.6%
The global fruit concentrate market is expected to register growth during the forecast period on account of the rise in consumption and demand for products produced from natural and organic fruits. This is due to the growing efforts by consumers towards healthy eating habits and changes in lifestyle. Moreover, the increased awareness among consumers about the health benefits of juice concentrates is expected to drive the market growth of fruit concentrate across the globe over the coming years.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fruit-concentrate-market/requestsample
Fruit concentrate holds minerals, vitamins, and other nutrients which are likely to positively influence the market demand for fruit concentrate among consumers. The surging popularity of convenient and tasty food and beverage products are expected to enhance the fruit concentrate market. With the rising demand for flavoured food products and increasing investments by large international companies, the market growth of fruit concentrate is expected to grow over the forecast period.
Fruit Concentrate Industry Definition and Major Segments
Fruit concentrates are concentrated versions of fruits with water extracted from the original fruit, through an advanced filtration and extraction process. They retain the flavour, calories, and sugar, but lose volume and fibre. Fruit concentrates are generally utilised as base stock for different food products, and have increased applications with greater shelf-life. By removing water, bacterial growth is slowed down, extending the shelf-life.
Based on fruit type, the market is segmented into:
• Citrus Fruits
• Red Fruits and Berries
• Tropical Fruits
• Others
By form, the market is bifurcated into:
• Liquid Concentrate
• Powder Concentrate
On the basis of application, the market is classified into:
• Beverages
• Confectionery
• Bakery
• Dairy
• Others
Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Speciality Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Based on region, the market is divided into:
• North America
• Latin America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fruit-concentrate-market
Fruit Concentrate Market Trends
The increasing consumption of liquid fruit concentrate is expected to enhance the fruit concentrate market growth as it blends easily with any product. Its role as a flavouring agent is on the rise, with greater demands for fruit-flavoured bakery products, yogurts, deserts, and beverages. Due to the rapid growth of the food and beverage industry and changing food preferences of consumers, the market for fruit concentrate is expected to grow over the coming years.
Geographically, the North American region is anticipated to drive the fruit concentrate market growth on account of the surging demand for natural food products. The increasing health consciousness among consumers and rising demand for minimally processed fruit concentrates are expected to push forward the market growth of fruit concentrate across the region. The presence of key market players like Ingredion Inc., and SunOpta, among others are likely to promote the market growth of fruit concentrate in the North American region.
Meanwhile, Europe is anticipated to gain momentum over the coming years in the growth of the market for fruit concentrate on account of the increasing demand for ready-to-go fruit-based drinks along with the growing beverage industry in the region.
Key Market Players
The major players in the Global Fruit Concentrate Market are :
• Ingredion Inc.
• Kerry Inc.
• SunOpta
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Döhler GmbH
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Related Reports:
Global Respiratory Gas Monitors Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-respiratory-gas-monitors-market-size-share-price-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc
Global Alarm Monitoring Software Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-alarm-monitoring-software-market-size-share-price-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc
Indonesia Industrial Gases Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/indonesia-industrial-gases-market-size-share-price-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc
Global Light Commercial Vehicle Leasing Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-light-commercial-vehicle-leasing-market-size-share-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc
Global Low Density Ceramic Proppant Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-low-density-ceramic-proppant-market-size-share-price-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc
Germany Solid Egg Substitutes Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/germany-solid-egg-substitutes-market-size-share-price-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc
Global Parasitic Diseases Therapeutics Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-parasitic-diseases-therapeutics-market-size-share-price-report-forecast-2021-2026-emr-inc
Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-healthcare-cyber-security-market-size-share-price-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc
Global Alternative Fuel Vehicles Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-alternative-fuel-vehicles-market-size-share-price-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc
Global Command and Control System Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-command-and-control-system-market-size-share-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Shira Ellis
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other