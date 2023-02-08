Geographic Information System (GIS) Software in Agriculture Market to Record Steadfast Evolution Through 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing awareness regarding food insecurity and need for precision farming to reduce costs and expand crop yield are some key factors driving market revenue

Geographic Information System Software in Agriculture Market Size – USD 4.04 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.8%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for GIS software” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Geographic Information System (GIS) software in agriculture market size reached USD 4.04 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness regarding risks due to food insecurity and increasing need for precision farming are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing demand for GIS software for real-time mapping will boost revenue growth of the market. Water availability and management are major issues in agriculture, and better real-time land data is important in solving this problem. GIS software provides a smart solution to the problem. Drones and satellite images can effectively manage and monitor soil and land conditions. GIS software entails use of Soil Moisture Ocean Salinity (SMOS), and monitors vegetation growth using Landsat imagery and Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI), and others, to analyse crop productivity, monitor drought conditions, and potential of flooding.

However, lack of skilled professionals to manage GIS software is a key factor expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. In addition, reluctance among some farmers, especially in developing economies, to continue to prefer traditional agriculture practices is expected to hamper market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented global GIS software in agriculture on the basis of deployment, application:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

On-cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Crop Monitoring

Irrigation Monitoring

Soil Analysis

Others

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Oracle Corporation, Hexagon AB, Autodesk Inc., Takor Group Ltd, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Parrot SA, Earth Observing System (EOS) Data Analytics Inc., and Geosoft Inc.

Regional Landscape section of the Geographic Information System (GIS) software in agriculture report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Geographic Information System (GIS) software in agriculture market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Radical Highlights from the Report

On-cloud segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need for real-time geospatial data. On-cloud GIS software allows farmers and land managers to capture real-time data of the land directly from anywhere at any time.

Crop monitoring segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for crop stress information. Crop stress information includes poor water availability, extreme temperatures, nutrient deficiency, uncontrolled use of chemicals, fungal and bacterial infections, and others.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share over the forecast period due to robust presence of major market players providing GIS software such as Topcon Corporation and SuperMap Software Co. Ltd. among others in countries in the region.

In February 2021, Earth Observing System (EOS) Data Analytics Inc. announced that it would launch the first agriculture-focused satellite constellation by 2024. Seven optical EOS satellites will be launched into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) by the company. The new satellite constellation\'s main objective will be to monitor farmlands, making it the first of its kind for agriculture. Furthermore, EOS Data Analytics\' satellite tracking services will be more accessible and efficient with the addition of four more satellites. The tracking services will also help in resolving major global challenges, including farming despite climate change, land degradation, and environmental threats.

Geographic Information System Software in Agriculture Market Size Worth USD 10.54 Billion in 2028