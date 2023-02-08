Magnum Bikes Encourages Employees, Distributors and Public to Participate in International Bike to Work Day
Company Also Offering Limited-Time Buy One, Get One 50 Percent Off Deal
Whether it’s your first time on a bike or a daily commute, we invite all to participate and make a difference. Together, we can create a better, more enjoyable world, one pedal at a time.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnum Bikes, a leading manufacturer of high-quality, affordable e-bikes, is proud to support International Bike to Work Day by encouraging employees, bike shop distributors and the community at large to bike to work on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. This annual event promotes the use of bikes as a means of transportation and highlights the many benefits of cycling, including improved health, reduced traffic congestion and a cleaner environment.
“As a company committed to clean, alternative methods of transportation and recreation, Magnum Bikes encourages everyone to join in and experience the joy of cycling to work,” said Yoni Kayman, Magnum Bikes CEO. “Whether it’s your first time on a bike or a daily commute, we invite all to participate and make a difference. Together, we can create a better, more enjoyable world, one pedal at a time.”
With its range of high-quality, affordable e-bikes, Magnum makes it easier for individuals to make the switch to a greener, healthier way of life. Magnum Bikes has 27 models of e-bikes that can be used for recreation, a healthier lifestyle, commuting and errands, or work and deliveries. The company’s lineup includes All Road, Hybrid, Cruiser, Fat Tire, Mountain, Folding and Cargo. Magnum has four Magnum-exclusive retail stores in Salt Lake City, UT, Park City, UT, Scottsdale, AZ, and Encinitas, CA, and e-bikes sold in more than 250 distributor bike shops throughout North America and two in Israel.
To make e-biking an even greater part of everyday life, Magnum is offering a limited-time Buy One, Get One 50 Percent Off deal on all its e-bikes February 13-20. Magnum’s website features a quick online quiz to help identify the optimal bike tailored to each unique individual.
For more information about Magnum’s participation in Bike to Work Day and its Buy One, Get One 50 Percent Off deal, contact Kristina Lapin, Magnum Bikes Marketing and PR, at kristina.lapin@magnumbikes.com or 801.597.8987 or Nicole Allen with BWP Communications at 801.884.3443 or nicole@bwpcommunications.com. Additional information about Magnum Bikes is available at magnumbikes.com.
About Magnum Bikes
Magnum Bikes was founded in 2010 with the mission to create and distribute high-quality, yet affordable, electric bikes, thus providing equal opportunity to all ages and fitness levels access to the experience of electric biking. Magnum Bikes are a clean alternative method of transportation and recreation. Magnum’s commitment to continually improve its products and services has taken it from humble beginnings to a leading, world-class company. Unlike many competitors, Magnum electric bikes are designed, engineered and built by Magnum from the ground up. Magnum conceptualizes and creates its own molds and carefully chooses each component that best suits its products. Magnum has 27 different models, from all-road, hybrid, cruiser and cargo to fat-tire, mountain and folding bikes, that meet wants and needs for recreation and healthy lifestyles, or using e-bikes for commuting, running errands and work purposes. Find the perfect fit at magnumbikes.com.
