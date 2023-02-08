Grenada National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Grenada on the celebration of the 49th anniversary of your independence.

The United States values its partnership with Grenada, especially the work we are doing under the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 and to ensure a safe, secure, and prosperous Caribbean region under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative. In the year ahead, we look forward to continued collaboration with Grenada on education, entrepreneurship, climate resilience and energy reform initiatives that will help propel Grenada’s long-term growth and prosperity. The United States also remains committed to deepening our strong collaboration with Grenada to counter transnational organized crime, combat illicit firearms trafficking, and promote regional security cooperation for the good of all the people of our shared region.

The United States extends its best wishes to the people of Grenada for a happy Independence Day.