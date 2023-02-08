PPM Express Now Offers Project for the Web Integration into Its Suite of Project Management Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- PPM Express adds another feather in its hat by integrating Microsoft’s Project for the Web system in to its already vast but one-stop project and portfolio management system
With the latest addition, PPM Express now offers ever more flexibility and a universal approach for teams around the world regardless of the software they use.
Project for the Web is the latest offering from Microsoft in its suite of productivity products under 365. Project for the Web offers ease of work management, all from the global access of a cloud-based service. This enables team members to collaborate from anywhere instead of having multiple unsynchronized copies.
Where Project for the Web offers efficiency and ease of operation, it also has limitations in compatibility with other project management tools and software. PPM Express takes Project for the Web to universal acceptance as it can allow different project portfolio and management tools to connect with it.
Project for the Web, But Isolated
Project for the Web is a successor to Microsoft’s Project Service and this time it brings in more powerful tools along with it for efficient management of project tasks across the team.
In a perfect scenario, different teams or members would enjoy the benefit of one of the most versatile project management software, but in reality, this is not. Depending on the teams’ tasks, industry and comfort, they may be using other software. Shifting the whole organization to Project for the Web or having to import partial data from other software can lead to mismanagement and even loss of data due to incompatibility.
PPM Express Connects Project for the Web
This is where PPM Express comes in handy. The cloud-based integration solutions provider has already integrated a wide range of project portfolio and project management platforms, resource planning, and other productivity tools.
The integration means that no matter which team or team member is using Project for the Web or any of the supported software (MS Planner, Monday.com MS Project Online, etc.), they can simply connect through PPM Express and start sharing data and working.
One of the leading project portfolio management firm, PPM Express is used by 350+ forms every day to achieve their goals. To know what PPM Express can do for your organization, request a trial today.
Follow PPM Express on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ppm_express
Join the PPM Express community on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ppm-express/
Stay up to date with PPM Express on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/PPMExpressSoftware
Daniil Sokolov
With the latest addition, PPM Express now offers ever more flexibility and a universal approach for teams around the world regardless of the software they use.
Project for the Web is the latest offering from Microsoft in its suite of productivity products under 365. Project for the Web offers ease of work management, all from the global access of a cloud-based service. This enables team members to collaborate from anywhere instead of having multiple unsynchronized copies.
Where Project for the Web offers efficiency and ease of operation, it also has limitations in compatibility with other project management tools and software. PPM Express takes Project for the Web to universal acceptance as it can allow different project portfolio and management tools to connect with it.
Project for the Web, But Isolated
Project for the Web is a successor to Microsoft’s Project Service and this time it brings in more powerful tools along with it for efficient management of project tasks across the team.
In a perfect scenario, different teams or members would enjoy the benefit of one of the most versatile project management software, but in reality, this is not. Depending on the teams’ tasks, industry and comfort, they may be using other software. Shifting the whole organization to Project for the Web or having to import partial data from other software can lead to mismanagement and even loss of data due to incompatibility.
PPM Express Connects Project for the Web
This is where PPM Express comes in handy. The cloud-based integration solutions provider has already integrated a wide range of project portfolio and project management platforms, resource planning, and other productivity tools.
The integration means that no matter which team or team member is using Project for the Web or any of the supported software (MS Planner, Monday.com MS Project Online, etc.), they can simply connect through PPM Express and start sharing data and working.
One of the leading project portfolio management firm, PPM Express is used by 350+ forms every day to achieve their goals. To know what PPM Express can do for your organization, request a trial today.
Follow PPM Express on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ppm_express
Join the PPM Express community on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ppm-express/
Stay up to date with PPM Express on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/PPMExpressSoftware
Daniil Sokolov
PPM Express
+1 855-358-3688
daniil@ppm.express
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook