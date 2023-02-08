UN Campaign Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights
A Youth for Human Rights DC volunteer teaching youth what rights are, as defined by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights
The Story of Human Rights tells the background behind the creation of the UDHR
UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights Initiative (UDHR75) will run the entire year. Materials on the UDHR are available free from Youth for Human Rights.
The best way to prevent human rights violations is by education and raising awareness. This builds confidence in knowing each of the 30 rights and that each human being has these natural born rights.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) as a foundational document of the United Nations. But people still ask, what is the UDHR?
— Erica Rodgers, Youth for Human Rights volunteer
This anniversary is the inspiration for the UN’s UDHR 75 Initiative. Coordinated by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, it runs for a year spanning from December 10, 2022 to December 10, 2023.
It is an initiative seeking to “rekindle the spirit, impulse and vitality that led to the UDHR 75 years ago and to rejuvenated a worldwide consensus on human rights — one that unifies us at a time when we need urgently to come together to confront our most pressing challenges,” according to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk in a message to mark the anniversary.
Youth for Human Rights is an organization that takes human rights violations seriously and carries out immense activity to educate and inform the public, especially children, to teach them at a young age about human rights, respecting the human rights of others, and protecting their own rights.
Erica Rodgers, Youth for Human Rights Ambassador, says, “The best way to prevent human rights violations is by education and raising awareness. This builds confidence in knowing each of the 30 rights and that each human being on this planet has these natural born rights.”
Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Chair of the United Nations Commission that created the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 stated, “Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? In small places, close to home—so close and so small that they cannot be seen on any maps of the world. Yet they are the world of the individual person; the neighborhood he lives in; the school or college he attends; the factory, farm or office where he works. Such are the places where every man, woman, and child seeks equal justice, equal opportunity, equal dignity without discrimination. Unless these rights have meaning there, they have little meaning anywhere. Without concerted citizen action to uphold them close to home, we shall look in vain for progress in the larger world.”
In honor of the 75th anniversary of the UDHR and the UDHR75 Initiative, Youth for Human Rights DC Chapter is promoting its distribution of free educational materials online or mailed to educators. The Youth for Human Rights Education Package is designed for upper elementary, middle school and early high school instruction.
The materials include:
• An Educator’s Guide that contains lesson plans and activities. It can be a complete curriculum or used in conjunction with an existing curriculum in a class or school
• The Story of Human Rights, which is a documentary film defining each human right in a story and historic timeline, available in 17 languages
• Public Service Announcements, which are short videos on each of the 30 human rights in real-life terms, available in 17 languages
• UNITED music video, an international award-winning short film that gives a human rights message, available in 17 languages
• What are Human Rights? booklets contain an illustrated youth version of the UDHR as well as the full text
• A set of 30 posters, each highlighting one of the 30 human rights to help reinforce human rights education in schools or community centers
• Glossary of terms and other online resources.
Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) has helped raise awareness about various human rights issues and teaches about the UDHR itself. Since 2003, YHRI has held hundreds of seminars and roundtables on human rights and various aspects of human rights.
Youth for Human Rights DC Chapter is holding an event to promote the UDHR this month for Black History Month, and will hold other events throughout 2023 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the UDHR.
About Youth for Human Rights:
Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization which has the mission of teaching youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspiring them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI advocates for human rights both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through art series, concerts, and other interactive community events, including regional and international human rights summits which bring youth together from across whole sectors of the world.
For a documentary on Youth for Human Rights International and its founder, go to https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html
