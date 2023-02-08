Candle Making Studio, ReWax and UnWine, Announces Very First Franchisee for Network in New Jersey

The new New Jersey location is set to open in summer of this year.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new kind of experience is sweeping the country and a candle making studio in New Jersey is blazing the trail for growth. ReWax and UnWine is gearing up to launch their very first franchise location, inking the deal in December with franchise partners Ania Jean and Kenny Ulysse of Cabanodo, LLC.“Ania called to schedule her birthday party at our studio. She noticed we recently announced our franchise opportunity and she immediately called her business partner, Kenny, to see if this would fit into their future goals,” recalled Ashley Shillingfod, CEO and founder of ReWax and UnWine. “They quickly completed the franchise inquiry form and our franchise development team closed them quickly! We met them for the first time at Discovery Day, and we connected very well. We are both driven, both love business strategy and have a passion for a good party! They are determined go-getters that love building wealth.”Shillingford and her team opted to develop ReWax and UnWine into a franchise after seeing local success. Together with franchise consulting firm Franchise Marketing Systems, ReWax and UnWine has laid out an aggressive sales strategy for 2023 to bring on more franchise partners by the end of the year. The company has already awarded two additional franchise locations in Fort Mills, South Carolina and Buford, Georgia, both of which are next in line to open. ReWax and UnWine has future goals of being a household name, says Shillingford.The candle making studio offers a diversified experience for both the dedicated pourer and the novice visitor alike. Customers are welcomed into an upbeat atmosphere where they can engage socially and have fun making their own customized candles.ReWax and UnWine holds several events throughout the year, offers a mobile candle-making bar, and acts as a venue for special events, adding to the potential for franchise revenue. Learn more about ReWax and UnWine’s upcoming Valentine’s Day event here.The company is currently seeking franchisees throughout the U.S. to join its growing network of entrepreneurs. According to its franchise website, the brand seeks “to reinvent how people pour candles and connect with others in a party-like environment to celebrate life’s special moments”. Franchise owners must be available for active ownership and take on a hands-on role in the daily growth of the studio. To learn more about this exciting candle making studio franchise, visit their franchise website at www.rewaxandunwineevents.com/franchise ABOUT ReWax and UnWineLighting the path within an on-fire industry, ReWax and UnWine is one of the first-to-market candle making studios to offer franchises throughout the nation. Customers are invited to sip-and-pour their way through a fun, interactive experience. Team building events, mobile candle bar, virtual events, in-studio candle pouring experiences, and private parties are all available at ReWax and UnWine. Learn more about this candle making studio at www.rewaxandunwineevents.com

