Motivational Artist Billy Alsbrooks 'Blessed and Unstoppable Tour' Arrives in Atlanta, Georgia Saturday, Feb 11th 2023
Billy Alsbrooks has started his 2023 ‘Blessed and Unstoppable Tour’ and is performing in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, February 11th 2023.
Groundbreaking Motivational Artist has attracted Over 70 million views to Date of his inspirational viral messages
— Dr. Billy Alsbrooks Jr.
The motivational artist’s visions and messages found in inspirational videos will go IRL on stage with uplifting shows across the nation
Tickets are on sale now for his landmark seminar that will take place at the Hilton Atlanta (255 Courtland Street, Northeast Atlanta Washington GA 30303) at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets and additional information can be found at: https://bit.ly/3j3qkvN
Tickets and additional information can be found at: https://bit.ly/3j3qkvN
The profound and prolific work of Billy has led to him being one of the most sought-after motivational speakers in the world. With a unique style of uplifting inspiration backed by masterful artistry and music, he is known around the world for being a champion for mankind and soaring example of how one can overcome the most difficult of life’s challenges.
“The way you handle crises, trials and tribulations will reveal to the world who you really are,” Billy reflects.
As a world influencer, multi-award-winning poet, and former Billboard charting recording artist, Billy has created a massive movement that is taking the world by storm. His viral motivational messages have currently been streamed globally more than 70 million times in 170 nations and his top selling book “Blessed and Unstoppable: Your Blueprint for Success has been sold in over 31 countries. In 2019, Billy was awarded an honorary doctorate in Humanities for his massive impact around the globe.
As the voice of a generation, his use of poetry intensely stirs the emotions of all ages across mankind. He’s more than just a motivational speaker, he’s a motivational artist. The speaker’s charismatic booming voice and thought-provoking words shake the foundation of every venue in which he speaks. NFL teams and major corporations all over the world hire Billy to come speak to their organizations.
From the tragedy of his own father’s passing to the rise and rebirth of his existence, Billy as an artist and successful entrepreneur has become an unstoppable force in the motivational speaking industry. In the ensuing years, a significant number of notable fans from YouTube to book readers have loyally followed him and his Groundbreaking mission to enhance the quality of life for millions around the world.
“Pain and heartache are both powerful energy resources,” Billy says. “Unrefined, their energy is destructive, but properly harnessed they can become a superpower that will thrust you into greatness.”
As the voice of a generation, his use of poetry intensely stirs the emotions of all ages across mankind.
View Billy Alsbrooks on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3GqhGiB
Further tour dates include London, United Kingdom (March 4th), Houston (March 26th) as well as additional national and worldwide touring dates throughout 2023.
About Billy Alsbrooks
Keynote speaker Dr. Billy Alsbrooks Jr. is the #1 Motivational Artist in the world. His charismatic booming voice, profound delivery, and thought-provoking words shake the foundation of every venue in which he speaks. NFL Teams and major corporations all over the world hire Billy to come speak to their organizations.
His passion, fire, and intense energy are extremely contagious. This enables him to effectively instill hope, usher in mindset shifts, transform corporate culture, and instigate massive personal breakthroughs almost immediately in his listeners.
As a world influencer, multi-award-winning poet, and former billboard charting recording artist, Billy has created a massive movement that is taking the world by storm. His viral motivational messages have currently been streamed globally more than 70 million times in 170 nations and his top selling book “Blessed and Unstoppable: Your Blueprint For Success has been sold in over 31 countries. In 2019, Billy was awarded an honorary doctorate in Humanities for his massive impact around the globe. Currently, Dr. Billy Alsbrooks is on the Life Changing “Blessed and Unstoppable World Tour.”
I: @BillyAlsbrooks1 | F: BillyAlsbrooks | T: @BIllyAlsbrooks | Y: @BillyAlsbrooks
