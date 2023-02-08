Asana Distribution Launches a Kickstarter Campaign for its Custom Water Bottles

The campaign is designed to support the expanded production of Asana Distribution’s custom water bottles for NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA schools

BUFFALO, WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asana Distribution – the water bottle manufacturing company on a mission to foster a new level of team spirit and enthusiasm amongst teams and fans – is proud to announce a new Kickstarter campaign to support the expanded production of Asana Distribution’s custom water bottles for NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA schools.

Launched in 2016, Asana Distribution has quickly developed a strong following for helping sports fans show their school spirit. Offering fully customizable 16.9-ounce water bottles, Asana Distribution provides a new, exciting way for teams and fans to show their team spirit and enthusiasm.

Water bottles come in 24-count cases and many of the most popular teams at all levels, including at the high school, college, and professional levels. Some of the most popular teams, ranging from the Dallas Cowboys to the Texas High Tigers, already have pre-made cases available, although Asana Distribution can accommodate any special requests.

“Asana Distribution was founded to provide fans with another way to show support for their favorite teams and sports franchises,” said Jimmy Nash, Chief Financial Officer of Asana Distribution. “With this Kickstarter, we’ll be able to enter new markets and reach millions of people.”

Asana Distribution’s recently launched Kickstarter campaign will allow the company to expand its production and create water bottles for additional sports fans and teams in the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB), and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

To learn more about Asana Distribution or to support their Kickstarter campaign, click here or visit www.asanadistribution.com.