Ayaan Ahmad A Toronto Sixteen Year Old Releases A Tell All Book Entitled "As I Breathe" A True Survival Story

Ayaan Ahmad A Toronto Sixteen Year Old who has lived with a speech impediment his whole life tells his story of survival
It wasn't an easy journey, and there are still times when I struggled with my stutter.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "As a sixteen-year-old, there were times I held myself back. For example, not raising my hand in class for an answer at my fingertips or the fear of introducing myself on the first day of school." says Ayaan Ahmad, "These are some things many kids my age didn't have to worry about, and this is why I released my book," further describes Ayaan.
In his book "As I Breathe" (www.asibreathe.com), Ayaan describes what it was like dealing with what most kids his age don't have to. "My life was a living hell at times," Ayaan says. In the book, he describes what it is like to be judged not only by fellow students but by teachers as well. Eventually, Ayaan says he stopped seeking help for his stutter and instead focused on embracing it. He says as a result, he started to see the world in a more positive light and found joy in the little things he had previously taken for granted. As a result, Ayaan says, " I now was living my life on my terms, and I am finally happy."
About Ayaan Ahmad
Ayaan is a sixteen-year-old boy who throughout his life has learned to live with the stigma of having a speech impediment. In his book "As I Breathe" he describes in detail the struggles he endured and eventually overcame.
