UNAVX: The All Seasons Fund Ranking
EINPresswire.com/ -- The USA Mutuals All Seasons Fund (symbol: UNAVX) was ranked in the top 1% for total return in Morningstar’s Equity Market Neutral Category for the latest 5-Year period (out of 33 Equity Market Neutral funds) from December 31, 2017, to January 31, 2023.
USA Mutuals, Advisors, Inc. President Paul Strehle says, "We are proud of our positive performance in 2022 against a year of our Morningstar 5-Year return top 1% ranking. We believe the Fund may potentially offer an alternative to equities and bonds, which were both down on the year."
Morningstar uses this step to calculate this rating:
1) Total Return: Calculate monthly total returns for the fund. Do an additional adjustment for tax-advantaged dividends where appropriate.
The All Seasons Fund seeks capital appreciation and capital preservation with lower volatility throughout market cycles – highly correlated with the Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) 500® Index in bull markets, and less or negatively correlated in bear markets.
Visit our website for more information: https://www.USAMutuals.com/all-seasons-fund/
Find Out How to Invest in UNAVX
The All Seasons Fund (symbol, UNAVX) is available on many self-directed platforms, including Schwab, Fidelity, and Pershing. You may purchase shares through brokers, financial advisors, or other financial intermediaries that distribute the funds. Search for the symbol UNAVX with your custodian.
You may also purchase USA Mutuals Funds directly with us by calling our shareholder services team at 1-800-MUTUALS with any questions on purchasing options.
IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:
INVESTORS SHOULD CONSIDER THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING. FOR A PROSPECTUS OR SUMMARY PROSPECTUS WITH THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE FUND, PLEASE CALL 1-800-MUTUALS OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.USAMUTUALS.COM. READ THE PROSPECTUS OR SUMMARY PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.
PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT GUARANTEE FUTURE RESULTS. THE PERFORMANCE DATA QUOTED REPRESENTS PAST PERFORMANCE AND CURRENT RETURNS MAY BE LOWER OR HIGHER. SHARE PRICES AND INVESTMENT RETURNS FLUCTUATE AND AN INVESTOR’S SHARES MAY BE WORTH MORE OR LESS THAN ORIGINAL COST UPON REDEMPTION. FOR PERFORMANCE DATA AS OF THE MOST RECENT MONTH-END PLEASE CALL 1-866-264-8783.
Important Disclosures:
Click here for Prospectus.
The USA Mutuals Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.
Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and USA Mutual Advisors, Inc. are not affiliated.
Mutual fund investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. The risks associated with an investment in a Fund can increase during times of significant market volatility. Remember, in addition to possibly not achieving your investment goals, you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund over long or even short periods of time. Certain stocks selected for a Fund’s portfolio may decline in value more than the overall stock market. Investments are subject to market risk, which may cause the value of the Fund’s investment to decline. Common stocks are susceptible to general stock market fluctuations and to volatile increases and decreases in value as market confidence in and perceptions of their issuers change. Investment strategies employed for a Fund may not result in an increase in the value of your investment or in overall performance equal to other investments. The Funds may use leverage, invest in derivatives and sell securities short. Leveraging may exaggerate the effect on net asset value of any increase or decrease in the market value of a Fund’s portfolio. Investing in derivatives may subject the Fund to losses if the derivatives do not perform as expected. Short sales involve selling a security that a Fund borrows and does not own. Short sales carry significant risk, including the risk of loss if the value of a security sold short increases prior to the scheduled delivery date, since a Fund must pay more for the security than it has received from the purchaser in the short sale. Futures contracts are subject to the same risks as the underlying investments that they represent, but also may involve risks different from, and possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in the underlying investments. The Funds may invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. This risk increases with emerging markets. Small and mid-size companies involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility.
Morningstar Category/Morningstar Category % Rank Investments are placed into Morningstar categories based on their compositions and portfolio statistics so that investors can make meaningful comparisons. Morningstar Category % Rank is a fund's total-return percentile rank relative to all funds in the same category. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is one and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100. The Category % Rank complements the Morningstar Rating, especially for funds in smaller categories because these funds may have received a 3-star rating but could be in the top half of their category performance.
As of January 31, 2023, UNAVX also received the following rankings: 1% out of 37 funds for the 1-year time period and 39% out of 34 funds for the 3-year period, based on total return, in the Equity Market Neutral category.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
6060-NLD-02082023
