Crownhill Packaging Attains Forest Stewardship Council Chain of Custody Certification
Securing certification is a major part of Crownhill Packaging’s industry-leading commitment to eco-conscious packaging options and sustainability initiatives.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crownhill Packaging, one of the largest full-service packaging suppliers in North America, is now certified to Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™) Chain of Custody (COC) standards. The FSC is an independent, non-governmental, not-for-profit organization that promotes responsible management of the world’s forests.
The certification is part of Crownhill’s ongoing efforts to develop policies and practices that care for the environment and protect it for future generations.
Chain of Custody certification is a system for tracking material from the forest to the marketplace. FSC COC certification allows Crownhill to confirm that timber used in the production of selected corrugated paper boxes, envelopes, mailers, and inserts comes from responsibly managed forests.
Attaining FSC certification is a part of Crownhill’s continuing commitment to environmental support and sustainability. Other initiatives taken include offering a wide range of eco-friendly products, including curbside recyclable mailers, compostable paper-based air cushions, and products made from recycled and recyclable paper. Crownhill also partners with ClimatePartner to ensure its digital footprint is climate neutral and has expanded its shipping fleet of short-run vehicles to help better manage its carbon footprint.
Consumers and businesses have made it clear they care about the environment and prefer working with organizations that understand how crucial it is to care for the planet. FSC certification not only highlights responsible production and consumption of forest products by Crownhill, but also makes it easy for consumers and businesses to make purchasing decisions based on environmental factors.
“FSC Chain of Custody certification is a vital part of our operating philosophy,” says Ken Wong, Vice President of Crownhill Packaging. “The ability to track and verify sources of paper-based materials provides yet another layer of veracity to our actions that we know our customers value.”
Crownhill Packaging has over 35 years of experience creating custom packaging solutions for customers of all sizes across North America. As a leading advocate for improving processes and practices in the packaging industry, Crownhill Packaging has been recognized for sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence.
For more information, please visit www.crownhillpackaging.com.
Media Relations
Box Reports
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn