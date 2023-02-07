NEW ONLINE PROP FIRM SET TO REVOLUTIONIZE DIGITAL TRADING
AQRE FX launches a robust online trading platform, allowing clients the opportunity to trade up to $600,000 in assets in as little as 7 days.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AQRE FX, a top-tier online prop firm, is proud to announce the launch of its new platform, offering clients access to up to $600,000 in funding to trade Crypto, Forex, and Stocks. With a focus on simplicity and ease of use, AQRE FX is poised to become the go-to destination for traders of all levels.
The AQRE FX team is dedicated to making the process of managing an account as straightforward and stress-free as possible. Unlike many competitors in the online trading world, AQRE FX uses a 1-stage evaluation model that streamlines the account funding process. This allows entrepreneurs and qualified traders rapid access to the much-needed resources for exponential success. With AQRE FX, traders can focus on what they do best – trading.
"We've been watching the prop firm industry for years," said Ronice Harrison CEO and Founder of AQRE FX. "There have always been rigorous challenge systems that prevent many of the best talents from accessing the financial support needed. That is why we are starting with 8% profit targets, 12% drawdown, and a simple 1 step process to get traders funded quickly and easily.
With access to a wide range of tradable assets, AQRE FX is well-positioned to meet the needs of traders of all levels. From seasoned professionals to those just starting, AQRE FX offers a range of funding options and account types to suit every trading style.
How this new company leans into crypto and relies upon a swift challenge process AQRE Fx will likely have a disruptive effect on the industry. The verification process is innovative and is already showing successful returns for the prop firm that many long-term competitors have yet to achieve.
"We are thrilled to bring AQRE FX to the market," said Ronice. "With our deep understanding of the trading industry and our commitment to providing a top-tier trading experience, we are confident that we will quickly become a leader in the space."
For more information on AQRE FX and to start your journey as a trader, visit their website at https://aqrefx.com.
Ronice Harrison
Aqre Technologies
+ 1-866-827-7339
info@aqrefx.com