On Australia Day, Perth Scientologists Shared the Truth About Drugs

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent University of Queensland study examined 16 million posts on drug and alcohol use across popular social media platforms and found the majority depicted these substances positively.

The study also found “evidence to show teens who are exposed to high levels of substance use are more likely to use and develop issues with alcohol, tobacco and cannabis.” And it emphasizes the importance of countering misinformation because “young adults are the most vulnerable and heaviest users of social media globally, spending an average of eight hours a day online.”

Taking this to heart, Scientologists from the Church of Scientology of Perth organized a drug prevention initiative for Australia Day, January 26.

They reached out to parents to let them know that despite generational differences, kids do trust their parents when it comes to information about drugs. But parents frequently feel inadequate when it comes to addressing this vital subject.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention campaigns. Thanks to the support of Churches of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation makes its materials available free of charge to anyone wishing to take effective action to educate youth with the truth about drugs so they can make self-determined decisions to live drug-free.

A free drug education course on the Drug-Free World website is available in 20 languages. It covers the long- and short-term effects of drugs. Based on the Foundation’s booklets, public service announcements, and award-winning feature-length Truth About Drugs: Real People—Real Stories documentary, these courses are also perfect for youth and help them make their own decisions about how they want to live their lives.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) states, “for every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.” But the impact of drug education and prevention programs goes beyond a monetary comparison. As the UNODC adds, drug-prevention strategies contribute to “the healthy and safe development of children and youth to realize their talents and potential and become contributing members of their community and society.”

Churches of Scientology support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World. Humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote: “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Humanitarian groups and individuals who have adopted the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs initiative are featured in episodes of the original series Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network. From the Czech Republic to India and from Colombia to the streets of Los Angeles, the program speaks to youth the world over.

The Scientology Network airs on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.

For more information on the Church of Scientology of Perth, visit their website at www.scientology-perth.org.

