Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,656 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Joins Ami­cus Brief to Block the VA from Pro­vid­ing Tax­pay­er-Fund­ed Abortions

Attorney General Paxton has joined a Mississippi-led amicus brief supporting an injunction against a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) rule that allows veterans and certain beneficiaries to get elective, taxpayer-funded abortions. The brief has been filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, in Waco, Texas, on behalf of a VA nurse who opposes the new rule. 

In September 2022, the VA enacted a new rule that veterans and their beneficiaries can get taxpayer-funded abortions, which marked a sharp departure from the VA’s previous policy. Not only does the VA lack the statutory authority to institute such a change, but the rule violates federal laws that prohibit the VA from providing abortion services on-demand.  

That the VA has decided to act unlawfully in lockstep with the rest of the Biden Administration and its pro-abortion agenda is deeply concerning for our federalist system of government. The Dobbs decision made clear that the responsibility for creating laws governing abortion rests primarily with the states, not the federal government.  

The brief states: “The severe problems catalogued above reveal the unsettling truth that animates the rule. The fact that States already soundly legislate in this area suggests that the real motivation behind the VA’s rule is to create a mechanism for allowing purely elective abortions that States have properly prohibited or to send a political signal to the Administration’s political base—or both.” 

Prior to submitting the amicus brief, Attorney General Paxton sent a letter to the VA challenging the new rule.  

To read the full amicus brief, click here.  

You just read:

Pax­ton Joins Ami­cus Brief to Block the VA from Pro­vid­ing Tax­pay­er-Fund­ed Abortions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.