MassDEP Fines Package Steel Systems, Inc. for Environmental Violations at its Steel Building Manufacturing Facility in Sutton 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $7,360 penalty to Package Steel Systems, Inc. for violating the air pollution control and ground water discharge permit regulations at its steel building manufacturing facility, located at 15 Harback Road in Sutton. Inspections and report reviews by MassDEP personnel revealed that the company was exceeding air pollution limits contained in the company’s permit and was illegally discharging industrial wastewater to an onsite septic system.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company will pay a penalty of $7,360 and will comply with all applicable air emission limits. The company has ceased the illegal wastewater discharge.

“Compliance with the air pollution control and wastewater regulations is absolutely necessary for companies to protect public health and the environment,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “Package Steel Systems, Inc. has now addressed its wastewater violation, has committed to complying with air pollution requirements, and will pay a penalty for the noncompliance.”

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth, provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives and ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities served by the agency.



###