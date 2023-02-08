Huge Anti-Sri Lanka Rally by Tamil Univ Students Demands Military Leave Tamil areas & Referendum for Political Solution

Rally Took Place at the End of Four-Day Protest March Started from Jaffna University in the North to Batticaloa University in the East, Braving Military Attack

BATTICALOA, SRI LANKA, February 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands, including women and children, have joined a huge rally calling military to leave Tamil areas and to hold an internationally conducted and monitored Referendum for a permanent political solution to the protracted Tamil conflict.This rally took place at the end of the four-day protest march that passed through Tamil areas from Jaffna in the North to Batticaloa in the East and ended today Tuesday (7th) braving military blockade and attack. ** WATCH ﻿ https://fb.watch/iu961BTc1Y/?mibextid=tejx2t Students said that Independence is only for Sinhalese and not for Tamils and declared a day of mourning to protest against Tamils suffering since independence 75 years ago.The marchers passed through the area where according to the UN around 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in 2009 and paid homage to those killed by the Sri Lankan military.Huge crowds lined up in the streets to welcome the marchers and provided food and refreshments,Marchers were holding signs highlighting "Forced Marriage" between Sinhalese and Tamils to live together in the island by the departing British, who merged Tamil and Sinhala Kingdoms in 1833 for easy administrative purposes.Tamils have been systematically abused and targeted for their Tamil ethnic identity since independence 75 years ago, starting from making half the Tamil population stateless, followed by Sinhala as the only official language, and race-based University admissions that severely discriminated against Tamil students. Tamils periodically faced state supported anti-Tamil pogroms including in 1958, 1977 and 1983 resulting in thousands of Tamils killed and Tamil women sexually assaulted and raped. According to the UN around 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in 2009. So far no one has been held accountable for these atrocity crimes.

