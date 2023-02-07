Sugar free cookies market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue $10.3 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 6.7%

The rise in prevalence of diabetes and obesity is a major factor behind the surging demand for sugar free cookies.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sugar free cookies Market," The sugar free cookies market size was valued at $5.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Cookies are one of the most popular snacks consumed by the global population. The global population has become aware regarding the negative health effects of consuming sugar, which has fueled the demand for the sugar free cookies among the population. The rising penetration of bakeries in the developing nations such as India and China is expected to significantly foster the sugar free cookies market growth. Moreover, a rapid increase in the population suffering from various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and overweight has significantly fueled the sugar free cookies market demand across the globe.

Top Key Players:

The major players operating in the global sugar free cookies industry include Aunt Gussie’s Cookies & Crackers, Baker Street, Bisk Farm, Burton’s Biscuit Company, Diabliss Consumer Products Pvt, Ltd., Fat Snax, Galletas Gullon, Good Dees, Helwa Wafelbakkerji, Kravour Food Pvt, Ltd., and Nutri Value, NutroActive, Unibic, Voortman Bakery, and Wellversed. These market players are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and product launches to exploit sugar free cookies market opportunities and gain market share.

Regional Outlook:

Region-wise, the sugar free cookies market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2021, garnering a market share of 38.6%, followed by Europe with 33.3%. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing penetration of bakery products in the region. The U.S. is witnessing an increasing prevalence of diabetes among the population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 11.3% of the U.S. population, or 37.3 million people were suffering from diabetes in 2021. Therefore, the rising cases of diabetes and increased awareness regarding the availability of sugar free cookies are the major factors fueling the market growth in North America.

The rise in concerns among the people regarding their physical aesthetics & appearances and growth in expenditure on maintaining body-shape are among the vital factors that are expected to have a positive and significant impact on the growth of the global sugar free cookies market. The consumers’ perception regarding sugar free food products is very much positive and they tend to consume sugar free labeled products to serve their craving for delicious snacks along with maintaining their body shape and weight, which boosts the demand for sugar free cookies across the globe.

Key findings of the study

-> By product, the bar was the major segment of the market in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

-> On the basis of type, the chocolate chip segment dominated in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

-> Depending on the sweetener, the sucralose segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

-> As per nature, the organic is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

-> Region-wise, North America was the dominant region in 2021, occupying 38.6% sugar free cookies market share.

By nature, the organic segment accounted for a market share of around 14.1% in 2021 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Organic cookies are made using organically produced ingredients such as flour, sugar substitutes, and spices. The rise in awareness regarding the harmful effects of food produced from chemical processing boosts the demand for organic cookies among the global consumers.

