Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,558 in the last 365 days.

Alabama Power elects Moses Feagin chief financial officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alabama Power Company board of directors has elected Moses Feagin executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. The appointment is effective March 1.

Feagin will be responsible for overseeing the finance, accounting and treasury departments. Alabama Power's previous chief financial officer, Phil Raymond, announced his retirement in December 2022 after 13 years in the role.

"Moses is a proven leader with deep financial and regulatory expertise," said Jeff Peoples, Alabama Power CEO. "We look forward to him returning to Alabama Power."

Feagin rejoins Alabama Power from Mississippi Power, where he served as senior vice president, treasurer and chief financial officer since 2010, and as chief diversity officer since 2016. 

He began his Southern Company career at Alabama Power in 1987 as a junior accountant, working his way up to hold positions of increasing responsibility and leadership. In 2000, Feagin moved to Southern Company Services as Generation Accounting manager. He was elected comptroller of Mississippi Power in 2005 and vice president and comptroller of Alabama Power in 2008.

Feagin is a native of Montgomery and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Alabama. He is a certified management accountant and completed the Executive Finance and Accounting Program at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of Leadership Birmingham and Leadership Gulf Coast, as well as a member of the Institute of Management Accountants and 100 Black Men of America.

About Alabama Power 

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company SO, provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alabama-power-elects-moses-feagin-chief-financial-officer-301740963.html

SOURCE Alabama Power

You just read:

Alabama Power elects Moses Feagin chief financial officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.