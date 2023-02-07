Discovering the Metaverse: A Journey into the Intersection of Physical and Virtual Reality

Emergen Research Logo

Rising focus on converging digital and physical worlds is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse:

Metaverse is a term used to describe a virtual world or shared space, created by the convergence of physical and virtual reality. It refers to a future iteration of the internet, where people can interact and transact in a virtual world that mimics the physical world in a seamless and immersive way. It is often seen as a decentralized, blockchain-powered space where users can buy, sell, and create digital assets and experiences

The global metaverse market size was USD 63.00 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 43.2% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research

The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry. A detailed analysis of the global Metaverse market is presented in the report, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Aside from revenue growth drivers & restraints, production & consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory standards, this report also examines other key aspects of regional markets.

Rising focus on converging digital and physical worlds is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Metaverse is a term used to describe a highly immersive 3D virtual world experience obtained through the use of a mixture of technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR). The present digital world has virtual economies, most notable instance is video games. Particularly, interactive video games include internal virtual economies as evidenced by in-game asset acquisition and exchange such as Role Playing Games (RPGs) and Massive Multiplayer Role Playing Games (MMORPGs), simulation games, action games, and even casual games. Metaverse is one of the trending technology platforms attracting various social networks and technology leaders and online game makers to enter and establish its presence within the market. This is a fast-growing trend with a considerate penetration rate of users for applications such as gaming, content creation, social interaction, learning and training, and online virtual shopping.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2022-2030

CAGR: 43.2%

Base Year: 2022

Number of Pages: 250

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Metaverse market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Meta (Facebook, Inc.), Tencent Holdings Ltd., ByteDance Ltd., NetEase, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Epic Games, Inc., Roblox Corporation, Unity Technologies, Inc., Lilith Games, and Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Metaverse market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the metaverse Market based on component, platform, offering, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Desktop

Mobile

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Virtual Platform

Marketplace

Digital Avatars

De-centralized Finance

Digital Twin

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Artificial Intelligence

VR & AR

Mixed Reality

De-centralized Technology

Human Interface

Edge Computing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Social Events & Trade Shows

Health Surgery

Virtual Gaming

Social Media & Marketing

3D Training

Remote Working

Virtual Runaway Shows

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Gaming

Media & Entertainment

Education

Travel & Tourism

Real Estate

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Regional Landscape section of the Metaverse report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

