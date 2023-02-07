Nonwoven Fabrics Market will worth USD 66.4 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size By Material (Rayon, Polyester, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Others), By Technology (Dry-laid, Spun-bond, Dry-laid, and Others), By Application (Construction, Hygiene, Healthcare, Automotive, Filtration, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the nonwoven fabrics market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the nonwoven fabrics market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the material, technology, application, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global nonwoven fabrics market are Glatfelter Company, DuPont, Freudenberg Group, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Lydall Inc., Berry Global Inc., Fitesa, Suominen, TWE Group, PFNonwovens. among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide nonwoven fabrics market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Nonwoven fabrics are cohesive, fabric-like textiles assembled chemically, mechanically, or thermally from fibers. One or more of the production methods that are often employed is the entanglement of fibers in materials like olefin, polyester, and rayon as well as the chemical and thermal bonding of those materials. Contrary to the customarily used fabrics like cotton, linen, wool, and silk, nonwoven materials are lighter and do not require weaving or knitting to manufacture interlinings, insulation and protection garments, industrial workwear, chemical defense suits, and footwear components. As a result, they are used in a wide variety of fields, such as filtration, building and construction, healthcare, automotive, and personal care and hygiene. The booming global textile sector is one of the primary factors supporting the market's optimistic outlook. Nonwoven fabrics are widely used to create essential healthcare items like face masks, isolation gowns, curtains, one-use headgear, and shoe and headcovers. As a result of these materials being widely used in the production of lightweight automobile components, the market is growing. Various product breakthroughs, such as the introduction of smart nonwoven materials and blast-resistant curtains, are additional growth-promoting factors. When stretched, these materials spread, absorbing shocks and capturing flying objects. Additional factors, including technological advancements in manufacturing techniques and research and development (R&D) in producing environmentally friendly materials, are anticipated to further fuel the market.

Scope of nonwoven fabrics market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Material, Technology, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Glatfelter Company, DuPont, Freudenberg Group, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Lydall Inc., Berry Global Inc., Fitesa, Suominen, TWE Group, PFNonwovens. among other

Segmentation Analysis

The polypropylene segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The material segment is rayon, polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and others. The polypropylene segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Nonwoven textiles composed of polypropylene are constructed from long and short staple fibres that have been bonded together mechanically, chemically, or thermally. The majority of their work is in the textile industry. The majority of nonwoven fabrics are designed materials with a constrained lifespan and single use. In addition to being liquid-resistant, absorbent, soft, flame-resistant, tough, thermally insulating, microbiologically impermeable, acoustically impermeable, and washable, they also have these attributes.

The spun-bond segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The technology segment is dry-laid, spun-bond, dry-laid, and others. The spun-bond segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The spun bond segment is a large subcategory of the non-woven fabric market. In terms of technology, the Spun Bond category rules the non-woven fabric market. Spunbond non-woven are in higher demand across a range of sectors, including wipes, filtration, battery separators, construction, coating substrates, and hygiene products.

The healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is construction, hygiene, healthcare, automotive, filtration, and others. The healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Non-woven fabric is used to make a variety of healthcare products, such as surgical gowns, aprons, drapes, face mask parts, and wound dressings. Additionally, they are used in sanitary products such tampons, diapers for babies, sanitary towels, sanitary napkins, and napkin liners.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the nonwoven fabrics include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. Due to the commissioning of more facilities and expanded non-woven fabric production in the region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the world's largest consumer of non-woven fabrics. The majority of the world's production and consumption of nonwoven fabrics came from China. The 13th Five-Year Plan has increased government investment and aid, and China's textile industry is also flourishing. Even while the nation still exports the most apparel because to its massive production capacity, its competitiveness has been hurt by high labor costs, domestic overproduction, and rising global protectionism. India, on the other hand, is the third-largest nation on the market. The growth of Indian home textiles is supported by factors such as rising household income, rising income levels, increasing organised retail, and expanding end-use industries including housing, hospitality, and healthcare.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's nonwoven fabrics market size was valued at USD 0.75 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.19 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. The regional demand for nonwoven fabrics is rising in the automotive, agricultural, geotextile, industrial/military, medical/healthcare, and construction sectors as a result of the distinctive functional qualities of nonwoven fabrics, such as hygiene and protection, cost-effectiveness, durability, strength, flexibility, and eco-friendliness.

China

China’s nonwoven fabrics market size was valued at USD 0.78 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. The Chinese government aims for Xinjiang to serve as the primary location for the manufacturing of textiles and garments with an investment of USD 8 billion. It is expected that China's northwest would surpass the rest of the country in terms of textile production by 2030.

India

India's nonwoven fabrics market size was valued at USD 0.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.96 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. BCH estimates that since 2014, there has been an 18% increase in India's market potential for sanitary napkins. (Association of Indian Nonwovens Industry). More than 60% of Indian women are thought to not utilize sanitary products.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the nonwoven fabrics market is mainly driven by the rise in applications.

