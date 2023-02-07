GAIMIN extends its support of Web3 gaming with the signing of a new roster for The Harvest
Gaimin Gladiators today announced their new roster for The Harvest, a new game entering the Web3 gaming space and supported by BNB Chain.
We have created a new roster from the top players of The Harvest and expect this team to become the leading team in this game and help promote the game and importantly support The Harvest.”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAIMIN (www.gaimin.io), the world’s leader in delivering decentralised, distributed data processing power through gaimin.cloud (www.gaimin.cloud), is the proud owner and prime sponsor of Gaimin Gladiators (www.gaimingladiators.gg), a collective of esports teams disrupting the esports community in their chosen games.
— Joseph Turner, General Manager and co-owner of Gaimin Gladiators
Gaimin Gladiators today announced their new roster for The Harvest, a new game entering the Web3 gaming space and supported by BNB Chain.
With the global blockchain gaming market projected to grow from $4.6bn in 2022 to $65.7bn in 2027, GAIMIN is at the forefront of delivering blockchain technology and solutions to the gaming industry to facilitate their transformation to in-game Web3 technologies.
GAIMIN is working together with BNB Chain to deliver technological solutions and approaches for games developers to integrate GAIMIN’s Web3 API and SDK technology into their games to deliver a Web3-based gaming experience and take advantage of the emerging Web3 gaming market.
GAIMIN is delighted to announce Gaimin Gladiators are entering this innovative market with their new roster for The Harvest; a third-person shooter Web3 gaming project on BNB Chain, which is set to revolutionise the Web3 gaming sector. This roster will help establish both GAIMIN and BNB Chain within this market and provide the springboard for the promotion of GAIMIN’s ability to deliver Web3 integrative technologies on the BNB Chain for games developers to deliver Web3 based games.
Listen to the recent AMA between GAIMIN, Gaimin Gladiators, BNB Chain and The Harvest here: The Harvest - AMA
Martin Speight, CEO of GAIMIN said “I am delighted Gaimin Gladiators has secured this team to play The Harvest. Our involvement in Web3 gaming is pivotal to our business, not only from a technology perspective but also from a gaming perspective. This emerging market is in its infancy and over the next few years will grow considerably as games take advantage of Web3 technology components and deliver a truly decentralised, blockchain and smart contract based gaming experience for gamers.”
Joseph Turner, General Manager and co-owner of Gaimin Gladiators commented, “We have been looking to expand the Gaimin Gladiators roster for some time, following the success of our teams last year. The GAIMIN association with BNB Chain has acted as a catalyst for us to investigate the potential offered by The Harvest. We have created a new roster from the top players of The Harvest and expect this team to become the leading team in this game and help promote the game and importantly support The Harvest to achieve its anticipated growth within the Web3 gaming genre.”
GAIMIN utilises its ownership of Gaimin Gladiators to promote its technology and services to the gaming community and the announcement of the new roster for The Harvest helps consolidate GAIMIN and BNB Chain’s expansion into delivery of technology to allow Web2 games developers to extend their games into Web3 titles.
These are exciting times, not only for GAIMIN, Gaimin Gladiators and BNB Chain, but also for gamers and the gaming community. We are at the start of this paradigm shift in this emerging industry and we are excited about how through this partnership we can support its growth.
About Gaimin Gladiators
GAIMIN Gladiators were formed from the OCG Esports Club; a Canadian Esports organisation established in 2019 by brothers Nick and Alex Cuccovillo and Shawn Porter. Their aim was to conquer their chosen esports and since 2019 they have achieved significant success winning major events such as Dreamhack Canada for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and successfully competing in the highest pro-amateur league in North America.
The OCG philosophy fully aligned with the GAIMIN principle of “No Gamer Left Behind” and made OCG the perfect fit for GAIMIN. Based on their gaming successes and principles, OCG is now part of GAIMIN and re-branded as Gaimin Gladiators.
Gaimin Gladiators will represent GAIMIN in the global esports arena and build on their past successes and growth by participating in current and new esports verticals. Gaimin Gladiators’ roster currently comprises teams competing in DOTA 2, APEX Legends, Rocket League, PUBG Mobile and The Harvest.
About BNB Chain
BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralised and censorship-resistant blockchain, powered by BNB. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which is EVM compatible and facilitates a multi-chain ecosystem. It is the world’s largest smart contract blockchain in terms of transaction volume and daily active users. It has processed 3 billion transactions to date, from 240+ million unique addresses, bringing developers massive user access with ultra-low gas fees and zero downtime since inception. The ecosystem has more than 1,300 active dApps across multiple categories such as DeFi, Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT and more.
About GAIMIN
GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC’s to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.
With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD. Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.
GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.
For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io
To download the GAIMIN app, please go to www.gaimin.gg
For further information, please contact:
The Americas, Middle East and Australian Pacific - Andrew Faridani, Chief Marketing Officer for GAIMIN (based in Toronto, Canada): andrew@gaimin.io
UK and Europe - Marc Bray, Chief Communications Officer for GAIMIN (based in Manchester, UK): marc@gaimin.io
Andrew Faridani
Gaimin
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other