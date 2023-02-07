Precision Farming: Utilizing Technology for Efficient and Sustainable Agriculture

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of advanced agricultural techniques and smartphones are major factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Agriculture:

Precision agriculture is a farming management concept that uses technology to precisely monitor, map, and control various aspects of agriculture such as soil variability, crop growth, and resource utilization, with the goal of increasing efficiency and productivity while reducing waste and negative impact on the environment

The global precision agriculture market size reached USD 6.98 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research

The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors. Precision Agriculture industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors

Rising demand for smartphone integration in precision agriculture has been driven by rise in smartphone popularity. Companies have developed sophisticated programs that are compatible with all smartphones. Farmers may monitor the field from anywhere, and the data is stored in the cloud as a backup through smartphone connectivity. Smartphones satisfy farmers' demands since they provide connectivity via Bluetooth, USB, and Wi-Fi. As a result, rising use of smartphones has generated significant revenue growth in the global precision agricultural market. Farmers in developing countries have adopted advanced technology, and use of smartphones in farming activities has helped them achieve almost double revenue and productivity of several other farmers.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-history/107

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2022-2030

CAGR: 12.9%

Base Year: 2022

Number of Pages: 250

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Precision Agriculture market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

AG Leader Technology, Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc. (U.S.), AGCO Corporation (U.S.), Raven Industries Inc. (U.S.), Agjunction, Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc., CropMetrics LLC, Dickey-john Corporation, and Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Precision Agriculture market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global precision agriculture market based on component, technology, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Automation & Control Systems

Displays

Guidance & Steering

GPS & GNSS

Drones, UAVs, and Cameras

Others

Sensing and Monitoring Device

Yield Monitors

Soil Sensors

Water Sensors

Climate Sensors

Software

Services

Consulting & training

Maintenance & update

Integration

Managed Service

Other Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Guidance Technology

Remote Sensing

Variable Rate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Variable Rate Application

Yield Monitoring

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Others

Regional Landscape section of the Precision Agriculture report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/precision-agriculture-market

Research Report on the Precision Agriculture Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Precision Agriculture market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Precision Agriculture market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Precision Agriculture market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Precision Agriculture market and its key segments?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/107

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.