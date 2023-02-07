Cold-Pressed Oil Industry Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around $36.40 Billion by 2026

The global cold-pressed oil market registered $24.62 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $36.40 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in demand for unrefined oil worldwide and the growth in trends among consumers involving healthy intake of food is anticipated to drive the market. Also, the increase in concern about the environment and surroundings propel the growth of the cold-pressed oil market all around the world

cold-pressed oil market size was $24.62 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $36.40 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.Cold pressed oils are obtained from seeds, fruits, and vegetables by pressing and crushing them with the help of modern steel press. Regulation of temperature plays a vital role during oil extraction by cold pressed method. As a result, the temperature is maintained below 49°C (120°F) during extraction of oils. Cold pressed extraction is a mechanical method and require less energy as compared to other oil extraction techniques.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5383

Health conscious consumers are adopting healthy eating practices. As a result, products that contain functional nutrients and are beneficial for the health have gained wide acceptance all over the world. Cold-pressed oils do not contain added chemicals and preservatives and also do not destroy linoleic acid tissue, and is more green and healthy. Hence, these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global cold-pressed oil industry during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the cold-pressed oil market includes Statfold Seed Oil Ltd., Freshmill Oils, Naissance Natural Healthy Living, Gramiyum Wood Pressed Cooking Oil, The Health Home Economist, Lala’s Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Bunge, Wilmar International, and COFCO.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d245d3bcdaeb9aa4cb52225f9938eee0

In 2018, the palm oil segment accounted for the highest share in the cold pressed oil market. This is due to health benefits it provides to the consumers such as reduction in cholesterol levels, boosts brain health, and improves skin and hair, and others.

By distribution channel, the online retail segment is anticipate to grow at the highest growth rate. This is due to the convenience offered by online retailing. It reduces consumer search costs, making it easier to virtually compare different products and prices. In addition, online retail enables new distribution technologies that can reduce supply chain and distribution costs.

Based on application, the food industry contributed the maximum share in cold-pressed oil undustry in 2018 owing to its massive usage in cooking, in marinating salads and via dietary supplement. Also, in developed nation such as North America, people prefer virgin or cold-pressed oil in their diet as it has clinically proven health benefits. Furthermore, it is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

In 2018, based on region, North America is the leading segment in cold-pressed oil market forecast owing to rising health awareness among the population leading to healthy lifestyle. Also, the growing concern among people regarding clean and pollution free environment propels the growth of the cold-pressed oil market in a developed nation such as North America.

However, low productivity and allergy to consumers caused by soybean seed, rapeseed, coconut, and others restrict the growth of this market globally. Also, major health issues such as itchy palm and foots, shortness of breath, and nasal blockage are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6452

Key Findings of the Cold-Pressed Oil Market:

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the cold-pressed oil market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the palm oil segment occupied the maximum share of the cold-pressed oil market analysis in 2018.

By application, the food industry dominated the overall market in 2018, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, online retail segment is anticipated for the highest cold-pressed oil market share during the forecast period (2019-2026)

Similar Reports:

Animal Feed Additives Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/animal-feed-additives-market

Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-coffee-pod-and-capsule-market

U.S. and Europe polyphenol Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u.s.-and-europe-polyphenol-market

Almond Oil Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/almond-oil-market

Batter and Breader Premixes Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/batter-and-breader-premixes-market

Food Traceability (Tracking Technologies) Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-traceability-tracking-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

