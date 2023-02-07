Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,549 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott, Nexstar Media Inc. Announce Live Statewide Telecast Of 2023 State Of The State Address

February 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and Nexstar Media Inc. today announced that Nexstar television stations across the state of Texas will carry a live telecast of Governor Abbott’s 2023 State of the State address on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM CT, hosted by the Greater San Marcos Partnership and San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce. The speech will air on 16 Nexstar television stations serving 14 Texas media markets and will be telecast throughout the state. As a public service, Nexstar will make the live feed of the telecast available to every broadcast company serving Texas.

"Texas is the apex of opportunity, where infinite possibilities allow our people to climb from humble beginnings to the heights of success," said Governor Abbott. "This 88th Legislative Session is an opportunity for the Legislature and statewide leaders to transform the lives of Texans for generations and build an even brighter future for our state. We have already accomplished so many great things for the people of Texas—working together, we will continue charting a course for the Texas of tomorrow."

During the address, Governor Abbott will update Texans on his priorities for the 88th Legislative Session, highlight exceptional Texans from across the state, and outline his plans for building the Texas of tomorrow.

The address will air on 16 Nexstar television stations serving the state, including: KDAF-TV (CW) in Dallas, KIAH-TV (CW) in Houston, KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin, KWKT-TV (FOX) in Waco, KVEO-TV/KGBT-TV (NBC/MyNet) in Harlingen/Brownsville, KSHV-TV (FOX) in Shreveport, LA, KTSM-TV (NBC) in El Paso, KETK-TV (NBC) in Tyler, KAMR-TV (NBC) in Amarillo, KAMC-TV/KLBK-TV (ABC/CBS) in Lubbock, KMID-TV (ABC) in Midland/Odessa, KFDX-TV (NBC) in Wichita Falls, KTAB-TV (CBS) in Abilene, and KLST-TV (CBS) in San Angelo. Local viewers may also access a livestream of the broadcast online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar station (see table below for more information). 

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s 2023 State of the State Address – Television Broadcast and Livestream

WHEN: Thursday, February 16, 2023

           7:00 PM - 8:00 PM CT 

Governor Abbott’s speech will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Note: In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a livestream of the address by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website.

You just read:

Governor Abbott, Nexstar Media Inc. Announce Live Statewide Telecast Of 2023 State Of The State Address

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.