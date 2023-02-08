Carl Moellenberg’s Story: Broadway and Spirituality as a Path to Survival—Amazon # 1 Best Seller
13-time Tony Award winner Carl Moellenberg has hit the top in #broadway, musicals, health, spirituality, and ~20 other categories on Amazon Best Seller List
It’s a story of inspiration, truly. Of sadness and joy, of growth and spirituality. Carl has woven his worlds into a spectacularly vibrant life. Reading his beautiful book has touched me deeply.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Award-winning producer Carl Moellenberg's Story, Broadway and Spirituality as a Path to Survival, is a number 1 hit.
— Barbara Manocherian, President—New York Stage and Film
In a life full of dramatic ups and downs, today is an up for Carl.
Moellenberg’s story is one of overcoming enormous obstacles and changing course to find his passion and true self to live joyously as a long-term survivor. It is a journey of many transformations: from Midwestern boy to a fast-paced Wall Street career; from investment banking to becoming a 13-time Tony Award-winner on Broadway; from overcoming several death-defying crises by finding healing, inspiration from a higher being, and deeper spirituality.
Moellenberg hopes his story will inspire others who face seemingly overwhelming obstacles to find their passion, reason to live and to find love.
Transitioning from the Mid Northwest to the world of NYC financial institutions for 19 years was a big enough move for Carl, but little did he know his biggest transitions were still ahead of him. A combination of passion for music, serious health issues, and a spiritual awakening caused him to jettison that life for producing theater on Broadway. Since that most joyful life-changing decision, he has now produced over 70 shows worldwide and won 13 Tony awards. His incredible path was accomplished despite multiple threats to his survival which were warded off by his passion for Broadway, newfound healing practices, spirituality, and love.
A NOTE FROM THE AUTHOR
"For many years, I’ve had wonderful friends who were constantly prodding me to write a story about my life. I don’t view anything about myself as extraordinary. I also know so many people are dealing with debilitating health issues, as I have been for over 40 years. My friends believe I might be able to provide inspiration to others by sharing my personal journey. These experiences have created the person I am today. This is my life story—one of resilience, transformation, perseverance, surviving, adapting, healing, spirituality, love, faith, finding my passion, and realizing dreams. It is a story about facing daunting obstacles head-on and not losing hope."
PRAISE FOR “Carl Moellenberg’s Story”
"Carl’s story is one of finding profound passion in storytelling and bringing those stories to life. His memoir is searingly honest about his health struggles, but what stands out is how these challenges have consistently inspired him to live a fuller life; connect more deeply with people and work with the best artists to help deliver their vision. It’s a lesson in defining one’s life not by its challenges but by what - and whom we love." —Tim Levy, Broadway and London Theater Producer
"Carl's story is one of finding profound passion in storytelling and bringing those stories to life. His memoir is searingly honest about his health struggles, but what stands out is how these challenges have consistently inspired him to live a fuller life; connect more deeply with people and work with the best artists to help deliver their vision. What a pleasure to read this memoir. It is full of heart, told with great honesty, in strong, clear, simple language. His fortitude and optimism in the face of adversity is an inspiration."

- Tom Hulce, Actor/Producer
- Tom Hulce, Actor/Producer
“Glorious, quiet power of hope throughout this beautiful, utterly relatable memoir reminds us to heed that inner ever-present voice urging us onward. Exploding with simple wisdoms with those more complex matters of the heart subtly lurking between the lines.”
- Mary Beth O’Connor, RKO Pictures/ Lucky Viii Films
“Carl’s story is one of finding profound passion in storytelling and bringing those stories to life. His memoir is searingly honest about his health struggles, but what stands out is how these challenges have consistently inspired him to live a fuller life, connect more deeply with people, and work with the best artists to help deliver their vision.
- Adam Kantor, Broadway actor
BIOGRAPHY
Carl Moellenberg grew up in Ohio, where his interests included classical piano, singing, and sports. A graduate of Denison University, he graduated co-valedictorian with majors in economics and math. He later received his MBA at the University of Chicago in Finance with the highest honors. Moving to NYC in 1976 as an investment banker, Carl would spend the next 19 years in financial analysis, consulting, planning, M&A, and corporate finance services at leading banks. After a successful career in banking, Carl journeyed to pursue his new major interest in spiritual healing. This practice taught him to calm his mind and balance himself—skills necessary for recovering from life-threatening opportunistic illnesses.
It was during this time that Carl had the opportunity to reflect on and listen to words from a higher being regarding where his life was going to take him next; Broadway, which saved his life.
Returning to New York, he studied at the Commercial Theatre Institute, where he gained mentors and partners who propelled him into theater production. Carl turned what started out as a hobby into a true passion as part of the producing team for some of the biggest hits in recent Broadway history: Spring Awakening, War Horse, Hair, Death of a Salesman, Pippin, All the Way, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Dear Evan Hansen, Angels in America, The Band’s Visit, Oklahoma, Hadestown and Company. His aim has always been to tell compelling stories or to present stunning music which transforms people.
Carl’s best-seller status comes just days ahead of the Queen’s Six performance run at The Town Hall, NYC—a show two years in the making. This remarkable group sang at Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s wedding. Most recently, as part of the St. George’s Choir, The Queen’s Six sang at the Windsor Castle burial services for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Based at Windsor Castle, the members of The Queen's Six make up half of the Lay Clerks of St George's Chapel, whose homes lie within the Castle walls.
Book Trailer