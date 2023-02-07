Xactly Welcomes Jason Godley as New Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, announced today that Jason Godley will join the C-Suite as Chief Financial Officer. Godley brings over 25 years of financial industry experience to his new role.



“We are excited to have Jason join us as we start our new fiscal year. Our team is focused on strengthening operations so that we can continue to help our customers achieve balanced growth and profitability,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO, Xactly.

Godley most recently served as President and CFO at Booster and previously served as the CFO of both IO Data Centers (acquired by Iron Mountain) and Fastaff Travel Nursing. He has also spent time as an investment banker at Citi and Jefferies where he advised software and enterprise technology companies on capital markets and M&A transactions. At Xactly, he’ll focus on a revenue strategy that improves organizational operations to ensure balanced growth and profitability.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team and to have the ability to leverage our sales forecasting data to guide revenue strategy and to help support disciplined operational and financial decision making,” Godley said.

About Xactly

Xactly has helped thousands of companies and millions of sellers around the world beat their revenue targets. Using Xactly’s solutions, leaders look past the current quarter to create revenue streams for long-term growth. The Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform marries artificial intelligence and 17 years of proprietary data in easy-to-use applications. Sentiment, process, and trend analysis come together to form accurate machine forecasts. Quick identification and implementation of revenue plans, quotas, and territory improvements are easy. Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue Platform is the only solution that aligns seller behavior with boardroom strategy to create a resilient, predictable, and profitable business. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in intelligent revenue, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and visit https://www.xactlycorp.com .

