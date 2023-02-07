Submit Release
Spa Industry All-Stars Join Sustainability-Focused Feelgoodz™

/EIN News/ -- GARNER, N.C., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable lifestyle footwear and accessories company, Feelgoodz, is pleased to announce the addition of two Spa Industry executives to their mission-driven team. Lauren Lazarnick and Carrie Barnes, formerly of Okabashi Brands, bring a combined 20 years of experience and enthusiasm to help lead Feelgoodz' rapid growth in the Spa & Resort Channel.  

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Feelgoodz family and look forward to shaping the future of sustainable footwear within the spa industry!" -  Lauren and Carrie 

The duo will manage sales growth, marketing initiatives and product innovation to serve the industry's eco-conscious customer base.

About Feelgoodz:

Feelgoodz® proudly supports artisan partners around the globe to bring economic vitality to rural areas of Thailand, Vietnam, India, Nepal and Turkey. Each region uses traditional techniques to help craft our premium footwear and accessories designed for everyday comfort. For additional information, discover Feelgoodz at www.feelgoodz.com.

Contact Information:
Allan Share
Founder
allan@spaindustryassociation.com
(612)708-3809

